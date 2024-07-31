Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Connectors for AI accelerators

31 July 2024 Interconnection

By David Pike, www.samtec.com.

Developments of the last few years have thrust the subjects of artificial intelligence and machine learning into the limelight.

With the growth of online tools, consumers can now harness the power of AI for a range of tasks. High-performance interconnects provide the link between CPUs and AI accelerators and play a vital role in the scalability and flexibility that these systems demand.

Despite its recent place in the spotlight, AI has been with us for some time. AI powers the algorithms that navigate us through the world. It keeps traffic moving and recommends our next purchase, along with countless other tasks. In essence, these systems are crunching through enormous amount of data, making vast numbers of calculations, and analysing patterns to aid us in decision making.

Coping with larger models is at the heart of the AI revolution, and providing the computing power that is required is a challenge for designers. Fortunately, there is precedent in conventional computer design. The familiar desktop computer handles data-intensive tasks by handing off the processing required for specialist devices. The CPU is responsible for core tasks, but assigns graphics processing or sound emulation to secondary specialist modules. This has led to the structure that is familiar today – a graphics card and sound card, along with other specialist components, mounted to a CPU on a motherboard.

In the world of AI, accelerators perform a similar task. The CPU continues to provide the processing power for the overall system, whilst accelerators, often GPUs, are the specialist hardware, providing the dedicated computational power to crunch through the large models being used by the latest AI systems. The key difference between a conventional computer with its single accelerator or GPU is scalability.

Instead of a one-to-one relationship of CPU to accelerator card, it is possible to equip a single CPU with a potentially large number of accelerators. In such an arrangement, efficient computation depends on the transmission of data between cards with the lowest possible latency and the greatest possible signal integrity. The connections between the cards therefore play a vital role in allowing these computers to process the data they need to.

A range of Samtec connectors are playing an enormous role in delivering the connectivity required by AI systems. The range includes conventional board-to-board connector systems that support industry-standard form factors, including PCIe CEM AIC and PECFF. However, faster data rates can be supported over longer distances using ultra-low-skew twinax cable to bypass high-loss printed circuit boards. Samtec’s AcceleRate HP cable assembly is the industry’s highest density 112 Gbps PAM4-rated solution for cable-to-board applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Fax: 086 520 5995
Email: sales@spectrumconcepts.co.za
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Finer pitch spring-loaded connectors
Spectrum Concepts Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mill-Max has expanded its 0,05-inch (1,27 mm) pitch spring-loaded connectors, which are now available with either pointed or flat tip plungers.

Read more...
Analogue, digital and power in one connector
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Adapting existing technology for RF applications, required the development of specific PCB stack ups and launch optimisations to achieve the differential crosstalk and return loss performance needed for frequencies up to 8 GHz.

Read more...
Samtec launches new Nitrowave cable
Spectrum Concepts Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Samtec’s Nitrowave is a new, high-performance cable technology that is phase and amplitude stable, and has improved stability with flexure over time.

Read more...
Five tips to help select the right connector
Spectrum Concepts Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
This article aims to provide a few design tips from a connector company veteran that are practical and commonsensical, and will hopefully help in the selection of the right connector set for a particular applications.

Read more...
The future for low power, low-latency data centres
Interconnection
Rapid expansion of AI and ML applications is driving a significant increase in cluster sizes within data centres, resulting in substantial demands for faster I/O capabilities.

Read more...
Analogue, digital and power in one connector
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Adapting existing technology for RF applications, required the development of specific PCB stack ups and launch optimisations to achieve the differential crosstalk and return loss performance needed for frequencies up to 8 GHz.

Read more...
Digital link 40x faster than broadband Internet
Hiconnex Interconnection
Axon’s AxoMach high-speed links were recently qualified by the European Space Agency to the ESCC 3409/001 standard, and are designed to transmit data at speeds of up to 40 Gbps for space applications.

Read more...
Modular CAT7 inter-car-connection
Hiconnex Interconnection
These modular connectors are particularly suitable for harsh environments, and have a high resistance to industrial vibration and an IP67 protection rating.

Read more...
Multi-channel cable assembly
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
Withwave’s Multi-Channel SMPM Cable Assemblies (WMCM Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 26,5, 40 and 50 GHz configurations.

Read more...
Compact power relays
Future Electronics Interconnection
The new HE-R Series power relays by Panasonic Industry are PCB-mounted relays for easy board assembly, with both two- and four-pole contact arrangement options.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved