Material promises 100 times higher energy density

31 July 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

TDK Corporation has successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery with an energy density of 1000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of TDK’s conventional solid-state battery. The technology is aimed at a solution that can be utilised in various wearable devices, such as wireless earphones, hearing aids, and even smartwatches, with the goal of replacing existing coin cell batteries.

This significantly higher energy density over the company’s conventional mass-produced solid-state batteries (Type: CeraCharge) is due to the use of oxide-based solid electrolyte and lithium alloy anodes. The use of oxide-based solid electrolyte makes batteries extremely safe, and is intended for use in wearable and other devices that come in direct contact with the human body.

TDK will strive to develop the battery cells and package structure design and advance toward mass production, targeting the development of its new product, the solid-state battery. Moreover, TDK aims to enhance the capacity of the batteries through multi-layer lamination technology and expand its operating temperature range by applying proprietary production engineering technology.

