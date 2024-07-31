Material promises 100 times higher energy density

TDK Corporation has successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery with an energy density of 1000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of TDK’s conventional solid-state battery. The technology is aimed at a solution that can be utilised in various wearable devices, such as wireless earphones, hearing aids, and even smartwatches, with the goal of replacing existing coin cell batteries.
This significantly higher energy density over the company’s conventional mass-produced solid-state batteries (Type: CeraCharge) is due to the use of oxide-based solid electrolyte and lithium alloy anodes. The use of oxide-based solid electrolyte makes batteries extremely safe, and is intended for use in wearable and other devices that come in direct contact with the human body.
TDK will strive to develop the battery cells and package structure design and advance toward mass production, targeting the development of its new product, the solid-state battery. Moreover, TDK aims to enhance the capacity of the batteries through multi-layer lamination technology and expand its operating temperature range by applying proprietary production engineering technology.
Würth Elektronik expands its optocoupler series
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TRIAC optocouplers are particularly suitable for use in lamp dimming functions and AC motor drivers in household appliances, but can also be used as drivers for larger TRIACs in high-current applications.
Enhanced distribution transformer monitor Comtest
Power Electronics / Power Management
The DTM now also supports Ethernet connectivity, with compatibility for DNP3 and MODBUS protocols, and a built-in Cat M1/NB2 cellular modem allows the DTM to communicate via a cellular network.
Battery cell contacting Electronic Industry Supplies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Challenges in battery cell contacting include poor energy efficiency due to intense heat generation, high production costs due to long processing times, and short service life of components due to demanding operating conditions.
66 kV transformers for African markets
Power Electronics / Power Management
ACTOM Distribution Transformers recently completed the manufacture of its first 66 kV transformer, and says it is ready to become the dominant force in the supply of HV small power transformers on the African continent.
Five-port SPoE controller Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
SPoE simplifies system design and installation with standardised power and Ethernet data over a single-pair cable, and the LTC4296-1 has been designed for interoperability with 802.3cg powered devices.
Low power, low-noise amplifier Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADL8141 is a low power consumption, low-noise amplifier that operates from 14 to 24 GHz, and draws a supply current of 25 mA from a 2 V supply.
Space-qualified DC-DC converter Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MFL2828S from Crane Aerospace & Electronics is a space-qualified DC-DC converter with an input voltage range of 16 to 40 V, and an output voltage of 28 V.