Comtest introduces Ametek’s Mi-BEAM series

31 July 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Comtest, the local representative of AMETEK Programmable Power, has announced the new Sorensen Modular Intelligent-Bidirectional Energy AMplified (Mi-BEAM) Series.

The Mi-BEAM Series is the newest addition to the AMETEK Programmable Power portfolio of high-power testing solutions. It is designed for testing today’s complex, high-power electronics in various applications in the automotive, energy storage, industrial, and aerospace markets. This platform covers all test needs through the product lifecycle, from advanced research and development to design validation and production test requirements.

The Mi-BEAM Series features complete DC source and sink capabilities with power levels from 12 to 37 kW, and is fully scalable up to 1,2 MW with parallel systems. The available voltage ranges of 600, 1500, and 2000 V DC in a 4U rack-height chassis provide full power up to 150 A within a single system, or up to 4800 A when connected in parallel.

The units have a fast transient response time and very low output ripple and noise. The wide output range is auto-ranging for ease of use. All units feature a colour touch-panel user interface.

Applications for the Mi-BEAM series include battery simulation and battery testing (charge/discharge) , electric powertrain testing, fuel cell testing, and solar inverter testing.

For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/bdh45d5s

Credit(s)

Comtest





