Comtest introduces Ametek’s Mi-BEAM series

Comtest, the local representative of AMETEK Programmable Power, has announced the new Sorensen Modular Intelligent-Bidirectional Energy AMplified (Mi-BEAM) Series.
The Mi-BEAM Series is the newest addition to the AMETEK Programmable Power portfolio of high-power testing solutions. It is designed for testing today’s complex, high-power electronics in various applications in the automotive, energy storage, industrial, and aerospace markets. This platform covers all test needs through the product lifecycle, from advanced research and development to design validation and production test requirements.
The Mi-BEAM Series features complete DC source and sink capabilities with power levels from 12 to 37 kW, and is fully scalable up to 1,2 MW with parallel systems. The available voltage ranges of 600, 1500, and 2000 V DC in a 4U rack-height chassis provide full power up to 150 A within a single system, or up to 4800 A when connected in parallel.
The units have a fast transient response time and very low output ripple and noise. The wide output range is auto-ranging for ease of use. All units feature a colour touch-panel user interface.
Applications for the Mi-BEAM series include battery simulation and battery testing (charge/discharge), electric powertrain testing, fuel cell testing, and solar inverter testing.
Würth Elektronik expands its optocoupler series
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TRIAC optocouplers are particularly suitable for use in lamp dimming functions and AC motor drivers in household appliances, but can also be used as drivers for larger TRIACs in high-current applications.
Read more...Material promises 100 times higher energy density Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery with an energy density of 1000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of TDK’s conventional solid-state battery.
Read more...Enhanced distribution transformer monitor Comtest
Power Electronics / Power Management
The DTM now also supports Ethernet connectivity, with compatibility for DNP3 and MODBUS protocols, and a built-in Cat M1/NB2 cellular modem allows the DTM to communicate via a cellular network.
Read more...Battery cell contacting Electronic Industry Supplies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Challenges in battery cell contacting include poor energy efficiency due to intense heat generation, high production costs due to long processing times, and short service life of components due to demanding operating conditions.
Read more...66 kV transformers for African markets
Power Electronics / Power Management
ACTOM Distribution Transformers recently completed the manufacture of its first 66 kV transformer, and says it is ready to become the dominant force in the supply of HV small power transformers on the African continent.
Read more...Five-port SPoE controller Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
SPoE simplifies system design and installation with standardised power and Ethernet data over a single-pair cable, and the LTC4296-1 has been designed for interoperability with 802.3cg powered devices.
Read more...Space-qualified DC-DC converter Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MFL2828S from Crane Aerospace & Electronics is a space-qualified DC-DC converter with an input voltage range of 16 to 40 V, and an output voltage of 28 V.
Read more...Zero drift current shunt monitors Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The NCS21671 and NCV21671 from onsemi are a series of voltage output current sense amplifiers offered in gains of 25, 50, 100, and 200 V/V.