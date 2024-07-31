Categories

Finer pitch spring-loaded connectors

31 July 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Mill-Max has expanded its 0,05-inch (1,27 mm) pitch spring-loaded connectors, which are now available with either pointed or flat tip plungers.

These new connectors add to their extensive offering of spring-loaded products, providing solutions for making optimal connections across a range of applications. The new 854 (single row) and 855 (double row) series join the 0,1-inch (2,54 mm) pitch versions released last year, to increase the choices available.

The standard full radius plunger tip, found on most spring-loaded pins, is suitable for use in many cases. However, there are situations in which a different plunger tip shape can be advantageous.

Flat tip plungers provide greater surface area at the point of connection, distributing the electrical charge and delivering more efficient heat dissipation. Typically, finer pitch connectors are used in compact assemblies, and these improvements in heat management can reduce the total amount of heat generated in a circuit. Another advantage is they allow for greater tolerance misalignment of mating surfaces. Flat tip plungers provide consistent contact during lateral movement of the mating components because the larger pin tip surface stays in contact through a greater range of motion than a round tip. This can be vital in applications that are subject to motion and vibration, such as wearable devices for medical purposes. Lastly, they can be a good solution for situations where a designer has no control over the mating component and the spring pin tip must contact something other than a flat surface, such as a component lead.

The pointed tip plunger design is often used with spring-loaded pins in test environments. The point design concentrates the force, creating greater pressure to penetrate oxides or other contaminants on the surface of the test unit, thereby providing a high-quality, low-resistance connection. Another use for pointed tip plungers is for probing or contacting holes on printed circuit boards. The point provides a more suitable fit than a radius and can be used in a variety of hole sizes.

Both flat and pointed tip connectors are available in a variety of configurations including surface mount, thru-hole, and right-angle terminations. Each pin is manufactured with precision machined components and beryllium copper springs, all of which are gold-plated to ensure the highest conductivity, corrosion resistance and durability. All connectors meet the electrical, mechanical, and environmental specifications of their equivalent full radius style pins.


