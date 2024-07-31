Enhanced distribution transformer monitor

31 July 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Comtest has announced that the Franklin Electric’s INCON Distribution Transformer Monitor (DTM) has been updated to include new transformer life prediction functionality, enabling service and maintenance forecasting. This enhancement leverages predictive algorithms to estimate the remaining lifespan of transformers to streamline operations.

The DTM also now supports Ethernet connectivity with compatibility for DNP3 and MODBUS protocols, offering flexible and efficient network integration. It provides continuous, meter-grade precision performance monitoring of high-value, mission-critical, low-voltage pad mount and conventional pole mount transformers.

With the ability to monitor and trend transformer output voltage, loading (current) by phase, temperature, and Power Factor for an entire network of transformers, utilities are armed with powerful information regarding power distribution and equipment maintenance. The DTM provides remote access to this real-time transformer health data and automated threshold alarms for condition-based maintenance planning by continuously monitoring the key indicators of a transformer’s performance, including temperature and load.

The DTM also implements transformer life prediction by tracking a transformer’s loss of life, and employs advanced predictive algorithms to forecast the estimated remaining run time. It ensures a near-constant assessment of the transformer’s health, considering real-time conditions, and applying a calculated dynamic acceleration factor to accurately predict the cumulative loss of life.

Furthermore, the DTM provides a transformer’s power factor, which is a trend of useful power delivery. The power factor helps utilities to determine the most efficient distribution of power during peak times, and to ensure the delivery of high-quality outbound power when their customers need it the most.

A powerful industrial IoT-grade processor and sophisticated polyphase energy measurement IC provides superior onboard computation capability and Power Quality Monitor-level fidelity. A built-in Cat M1/NB2 cellular modem allows the DTM to communicate via a cellular network, enabling utilities to deploy DTMs virtually anywhere and at scale.

A secure MQTT communication protocol allows the DTM to safely communicate with the web-based UNITE asset management database. UNITE is a sophisticated IoT database with advanced data visualisation tools for Franklin Electric monitoring systems like the DTM, and provides user-friendly access to all distribution transformer performance data for convenient centralised analysis and reporting. With the CONVERGE web interface, utilities can be managed by exception, with customised threshold alarms and notifications, such as voltage signal delta, current signal delta, fault current, voltage sag and swell, K-factor harmonics, top/bottom tank temperature, temperature delta, winding hot spot load ratio, winding load, and winding hot spot temperature.

For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/y8taau4p

Credit(s)

Comtest





