Microphones enable low-power always-on state

31 July 2024 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

TDK Corporation has announced its InvenSense SmartSound T5848 I2S microphone to enable intelligent keyword, voice command, and sound detection at ultra-low power. The T5848 I2S microphone supports edge and generative AI systems with its innovative Acoustic Activity Detect (AAD) feature – ideal for IoT applications including smart watches, TV remotes, home security, augmented reality glasses, action cameras, smart speakers, and TWS earbuds.

In high-quality mode, the T5848 delivers 68 dBA SNR and 133 AOP, providing excellent sound fidelity to ensure accurate keyword detection, even in noisy environments, while only consuming 330 µA at 1,8 V in always-on low-power mode, prolonging the battery life of always-on systems. The microphone can be programmed to listen for acoustic activity, allowing the application’s processor to efficiently manage power consumption during idle periods. This enables IoT and edge AI devices to remain in an always-on state, ready to respond to user interactions without draining the battery.

