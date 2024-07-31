Empowering women through connectivity

31 July 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

In today’s fast-paced world, reliable cellular connectivity has become a vital tool for empowering women in their personal and professional lives. From business leaders and educators to caregivers and entrepreneurs, women rely on uninterrupted connectivity to manage their responsibilities. Poor cell signal can cause dropped calls, missed opportunities, and frustration.

Of course, safety is another consideration. Cellular signals are critical in emergencies. Whether it is reaching out to emergency services, contacting a friend, or using safety apps for real-time location sharing, a strong cell signal can make all the difference. On the highways and byways of South Africa, advanced signal-boosting devices should form part of any travel kit, regardless of gender. These ensure that people can stay connected and safe, no matter where they are.

From a work perspective, reliable cellular connectivity enables women to work efficiently, make critical decisions, and stay connected with their teams, whether at the office or accessing systems remotely. Poor cell signal has a massive impact on employee productivity and collaboration. To this end, Nextivity has developed its CEL-FI products to eliminate dead zones and ensure clear, consistent communication. This allows employees to remain focused on achieving their goals, without worrying about dropped calls and weak signals.

An empowerment tool

Entrepreneurship among women is on the rise. Research shows that South Africa is one of only 12 economies in the world where women’s entrepreneurial activity rates increased. A critical part of this success is access to cellular connectivity. Whether running a startup from home or managing a retail store, reliable cellular coverage is essential for customer service, operational efficiency, and business growth. The Nextivity CEL-FI solutions provide high-quality cellular signals that women entrepreneurs need to excel and transform their business visions into reality.

Beyond individual empowerment, cellular connectivity can transform entire communities. In rural and remote areas, where cellular coverage is often unreliable, signal-boosting technology helps provide people with access to educational resources, healthcare (through telemedicine), and social services (like e-government services). By bridging the connectivity gap, companies like Nextivity are contributing to developing more resilient communities where women entrepreneurs get access to platforms they can use to upskill themselves, and contribute to economic growth.

Transforming the connectivity landscape

Mobile network operators like MTN and Vodacom rely on Nextivity solutions to strengthen cellular signals in challenging environments. By partnering with these providers, Nextivity helps ensure that as many South Africans as possible have access to cellular signals. This is the cornerstone of accessing educational resources, and building skills that help with employability, especially in traditionally underserved areas.

As we celebrate Women’s Day, Nextivity remains committed to empowering people with access to reliable cellular connectivity. Signal-boosting technology enhances communication, while also supporting women’s safety, professional growth, and entrepreneurial ventures. Strong connections pave the way for a stronger, more empowered future for women everywhere.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800 , info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za





