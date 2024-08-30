Lifetime achievement award

30 August 2024 News

KIOXIA, the inventor of NAND flash memory, is the recipient of the FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024. The KIOXIA engineering team, consisting of Hideaki Aochi, Ryota Katsumata, Masaru Kito, Masaru Kido, and Hiroyasu Tanaka, will accept this prestigious award for the company’s pioneering work in developing and commercialising 3D flash memory. This breakthrough technology has become fundamental to a wide range of computing applications – including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, data centres, AI, and industrial.

KIOXIA originally presented the concept of BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology at the VLSI Symposium in 2007. After announcing the prototype, KIOXIA continued development to optimise the technology for mass production, eventually introducing the world’s first 256 gigabit (Gb), 48-layer 3D flash memory in 2015.

“KIOXIA’s innovation in 3D flash memory has revolutionised data storage, transforming it from a mere advancement of existing technologies into a groundbreaking solution that meets the demands of modern computing,” said Chuck Sobey, FMS general chair. “We are delighted to showcase this important contribution and look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

By leveraging vertical stacking, KIOXIA’s BiCS FLASH technology addressed the limitations of planar NAND flash, paving the way for future developments in memory storage solutions.

