Quectel and iCORP: driving wireless technology

iCORP Technologies Pty entered the South African electronics market in 2008. Since then, the company has gained significant market share in southern Africa, and is now regarded as one of the largest leading independent distribution partners in Africa. Its head office, strategically situated in Johannesburg, serves as a base for the bulk of its business. There are also regional offices in Durban and Cape Town which service the coastal areas.

iCORP is currently Quectel’s largest distribution partner in revenue billings, and continues to grow market share together with iCORP.

iCORP has an extensive product portfolio in the IoT space, and has partnered with some of the leading technology manufacturers in this sector to ensure their product technology offerings are cost effective and sustainable through the various technology solutions. This brings us to our focussed technology Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules

Quectel’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth range enables secure, cost-effective, and simple connectivity. As the IoT continues to expand, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are increasingly relied on to deliver secure, robust, short-range connectivity for IoT applications and devices ranging from customer premise equipment (CPE) to Bluetooth beacons and trackers. Wi-Fi makes up 31% of IoT connections, according to IoT Analytics, and use cases in smart homes, buildings, and healthcare rely on a range of Wi-Fi technologies, including Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, to deliver enhanced performance. New variants, such as Wi-Fi HaLow and Wi-Fi 7 are coming to market to boost the applicability of Wi-Fi further, at the same time as use cases for the technology proliferate.



Figure 1. FGH100M Wi-Fi HaLow module.

Expand your horizons with Wi-Fi HaLow

Wi-Fi HaLow is more than just another iteration of Wi-Fi, such as high-capacity variants WiGig and Wi-Fi 6E. In contrast to these, Wi-Fi HaLow introduces a low-power connectivity option that offers greater range of approximately 1 km. This opens a wide portfolio of IoT use cases, especially for small campus-based deployments such as academic and research institutions, industrial sites, and offices. Additionally, a wide range of industrial, smart city and smart building, and agricultural applications can be supported.

Wi-Fi HaLow has a performance sweet spot, typically offering up to 78 Mbps capacity over short distances, with 150 kbps achievable at up to 1 km. This makes it a real alternative to LoRaWAN, Zigbee, Bluetooth LE, and even narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT). Importantly, the data rate is sufficient for streaming video over the network, setting HaLow apart from LoRa, Sigfox and NB-IoT, plus, of course, standard Wi-Fi.

Many deployment situations will experience better performance. Quectel has found in its own testing, in an open area, that performance of 540 kbps over 2 km with 4 MHz bandwidth is possible. At 1 km distance, under the same conditions, a data rate of around 2,65 Mbps can be achieved.

One key benefit is that Wi-Fi HaLow is designed to accommodate up to 8191 devices for a single access point within a network, and therefore addresses the device density challenge posed by the ever-growing IoT ecosystem. HaLow therefore stands ready to underpin the large-scale sensor networks that define IoT landscapes in smart campuses, buildings, and cities.

Further value comes with the radically extended battery life that can be achieved with Wi-Fi HaLow. The technology introduces enhanced sleep modes such as Target Wake Time and Restricted Access Window, so the devices can conserve energy, while not responding to irrelevant network traffic. Wi-Fi HaLow also minimises data collision with its listen-before-talk capability that allows high network utilisation among multiple devices.



Figure 2. FC66E Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module.

Quectel’s FGH100M Wi-Fi HaLow module meets the unique requirements of the Internet of Things with its Sub-1GHz signal coverage, allowing users to control IoT devices up to a 1 km radius. The module provides ten times the range of traditional Wi-Fi, making it suited for both indoor and outdoor IoT scenarios such as home and industrial automation, smart agriculture, smart cities, smart buildings, warehouses, retail stores, and campuses.

The FGH100M Wi-Fi HaLow module enables lower power connectivity than previous Wi-Fi technologies, and can support coin cell battery devices operating for months or years, which is critical for use cases such as smart sensors and condition monitoring. Unlike similar IoT technologies, Wi-Fi HaLow supports native IP and does not require proprietary gateways, controllers, or hubs, which greatly streamlines the installation and reduces operating costs. With its ultra-compact size of 13 x 13 x 2,2 mm, the FGH100M can help developers optimise end-product size and design cost.

These technological advancements take Wi-Fi way beyond its original scope, which was limited because of concerns regarding power consumption, range and scalability. Greater bandwidth has made Wi-Fi variants suitable for use cases that require substantial data transfer such as security cameras and smart TVs. Wi-Fi’s appeal has expanded as developers recognise the technology offers a balance between range, bandwidth, and power consumption.



Figure 3. FGE576Q Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 module.

Adding Bluetooth for the best of both worlds

Bluetooth is similarly popular, with IoT Analytics reporting that 27% of global IoT connections rely on Bluetooth. The low power consumption capabilities of the technology, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) in particular, make it especially attractive for use cases that involve battery-powered devices such as smart home sensors and asset tracking devices. In industrial settings, interest is growing in IO-Link Wireless technology, which is based on the technical standard for Bluetooth. This technology enables wireless connections between sensors and actuators and an I/O master.

Developers turn to Bluetooth for connecting low-power IoT devices, because it uses much less energy than Wi-Fi. It is more suitable for transmitting small volumes of data while Wi-Fi is better for larger data files. However, Bluetooth offers shorter range than Wi-Fi, limiting its appeal for some use cases.

It is, therefore, appealing for developers to specify modules that offer both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. In this way, they can get the best of both worlds by accessing the low power, low data simplicity of Bluetooth, or the greater data handling capacity of Wi-Fi. Quectel has developed a wide portfolio of modules to suit every need,, including a range of modules that offer Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Among these is the Quectel FC66E Wi-Fi 6E and BLE module. Offering a maximum data rate of 3000 Mbps, the module has an operating temperature range of -30 to 75°C and has a compact form factor of 19,9 x 18,0 x 2,1 mm.

Quectel also offers the FGE576Q Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 module. This module offers a maximum data rate of 3600 Mbps, and measures just 16 x 20 x 1,8 mm . Operating in the 2,4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz Wi-Fi bands, the FGE576Q integrates dual Bluetooth and BLE with a maximum data rate of 2 Mbps. It also supports BLE Long Range.



Figure 4. FGS060N Wi-Fi 6 and BLE module.

The Quectel FGS060N is a Wi-Fi 6 and BLE module with a maximum data rate of 600 Mbps. It measures 14 x 13 x 2 mm , and has an operating temperature range of -40 to 85°C, making it suitable for a wide variety of smart home and industrial applications.

In addition to modules, Quectel also offers a comprehensive range of Wi-Fi antennas. Ideal for HaLow connections is the YECT002AA terminal mount IoT antenna, which works with various ground plane sizes and features a durable ABS plastic housing. The antenna has an SMA connector and can be used straight or hinged 90°. This omnidirectional antenna is ideally suited for access points, terminals, industrial products, and routers.

For other Wi-Fi applications the comprehensive Quectel portfolio includes embedded surface-mount designs such as the YC0009AA, YC0010AA and YXU00A0AA, FPC antennas such as the YF0026AA, YF0027AA and YF0029AA, and adhesive-mount options such as the YF0011KA, YF0023HA and YF0023GA. Quectel’s range of external antennas offers terminal mount options including the YEWM001AA, YEWT004AA and YE0032BA.

Testing, certification, and security are critical

Quectel’s Wi-Fi modules and antenna offerings are backed by a full range of services, which include a comprehensive global certification and testing portfolio encompassing a wide range of professional services and management tools, tailored to each customer’s needs.

Security is paramount for IoT devices. Quectel’s products are designed with robust security features to protect against potential threats. This includes secure boot, encrypted communication, and regular firmware updates to address vulnerabilities. Ensuring the security of IoT devices not only protects sensitive data, but also maintains the integrity and reliability of the connected systems.

Quectel’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth solutions are driving the future of IoT connectivity, offering innovative, secure, and cost-effective options for a multitude of applications. As IoT continues to evolve, Quectel’s commitment to excellence and innovation positions them as a trusted partner for organisations looking to leverage the full potential of connected technologies. Whether it’s enabling high-speed internet access, facilitating smart agricultural practices, or enhancing industrial operations, Quectel’s solutions are integral to the success of modern IoT deployments.

