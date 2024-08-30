Categories

Duxbury celebrates 40 years of innovation

30 August 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Duxbury Networking proudly celebrated its 40th anniversary on 26 July 2024. Over the past four decades, the company has demonstrated remarkable resilience, adapting to industry shifts and emerging as a leader in the African networking landscape. “This milestone wouldn’t be possible without our dedicated team, loyal customers, and valued partners,” says Graham Duxbury, CEO of Duxbury Networking. “We extend our sincere gratitude for shaping our journey and providing the foundation for our future growth.”

Weathering the storms, embracing opportunities

Duxbury has navigated significant challenges throughout its history. In the early 2000s, the Dot-Com bubble burst. Duxbury responded by diversifying its product offerings and strengthening its service portfolio. This commitment to exceptional customer service, backed by world-class support, allowed the company to weather the market volatility and emerge even stronger. During the 2008-2009 global recession, Duxbury provided clients with cost-effective networking solutions, enabling them to maintain critical infrastructure, despite financial constraints. By prioritising affordability without compromising quality, Duxbury not only sustained its customer base, but also expanded it during this challenging period. The COVID-19 pandemic presented a new set of obstacles. Duxbury proactively implemented enhanced remote work capabilities, ensuring business continuity for its clients as they transitioned to a work-from-home environment. The company further extended its support by offering 24/7 assistance, demonstrating its commitment to its clients.

Looking to the future: innovation and sustainability

Duxbury remains dedicated to staying ahead of the curve. The company is actively investing in research and development, exploring the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform its IoT networking solutions. Sustainability is also a key focus, with upcoming product lines prioritising energy efficiency and a reduced carbon footprint.

People first: a culture of commitment

“My journey with Duxbury began in our humble Jeppe office,” shares Michael Mons, CFO of Duxbury Networking. “Graham and I were school friends destined for a joint venture, originally involving racing cars! Life had other plans, and I became the company’s ‘Money Monster,’” he adds with a chuckle.

“The true strength of Duxbury has always been its people,” Mons continues. “I’ve been fortunate to work alongside remarkable individuals, many of whom remain with the company today. Business is a team sport, and we at Duxbury are a strong one. We’ve built lasting friendships, and the unwavering dedication of our staff is the cornerstone of our success.” Mons also acknowledges the instrumental role of Graham Duxbury’s leadership: “His capability, resourcefulness, and strong ethics inspire and motivate the team. Together, we’ve navigated challenges and celebrated successes. I have no doubt that Team Duxbury will continue to overcome obstacles and prosper well into the future.”

“Our journey began four decades ago with the late Barrie Neunborn, without whom none of this would be possible,” concludes Duxbury. “Today, our incredible team allows us to exceed expectations consistently. I am truly grateful to every single person who has contributed to our success.”

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800, [email protected], www.duxbury.co.za




