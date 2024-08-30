Wi-Fi 7 front-end module

The QPF4239 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Front-End Module (FEM) that operates from 2412 to 2484 MHz. It consists of a 2,4 GHz power amplifier (PA), single-pole two-throw switch (SP2T), and bypassable low-noise amplifier (LNA). This FEM also has an RF output coupler and a broad-range, constant-slope voltage logarithmic power detector for application feedback.
In the Tx path, it delivers an output power of 19 dBm, with a gain of 30 dB while on the Rx side, it provides a gain of 15,5 dB, and has a noise figure of 1,7 dB. The FEM has integrated die-level filtering for second and third harmonics, and 2,4 GHz rejection for DBDC operation.
This module requires a DC supply of 3,0 to 3,6 V, and consumes less than 185 mA of current. It is available in a surface-mount 16-pad laminate package that measures 3,0 x 3,0 mm. The FEM is ideal for access points, wireless routers, IoT, customer premise equipment, and set-top box applications.
High-precision GNSS module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel LG290P is a full-frequency and full-system high precision GNSS module, which supports simultaneous reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations, including SBAS systems (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and GAGAN).
Read more...Quectel and iCORP: driving wireless technology iCorp Technologies
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As the IoT continues to expand, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are increasingly relied on to deliver secure, robust, short-range connectivity for IoT applications and devices ranging from customer premise equipment to Bluetooth beacons and trackers.
Read more...Direct RF System-in-Package RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RFS1140 from Mercury Systems is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC, along with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters.
Read more...Matter-over-Thread smart locks RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.
Read more...Advanced 5G non-terrestrial network mobility Concilium Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
By democratising wireless communications through space, internet providers aim to provide access to 50% of the Earth’s population currently disconnected from terrestrial networks, but the project poses significant technical and business challenges.
Read more...Passive 18 GHz lowpass filter RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM3228 is a passive lowpass filter implemented on chip, that provides low loss and high rejection, and excels in 18 GHz direct digitisation applications.