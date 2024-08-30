Wi-Fi 7 front-end module

30 August 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The QPF4239 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Front-End Module (FEM) that operates from 2412 to 2484 MHz . It consists of a 2,4 GHz power amplifier (PA), single-pole two-throw switch (SP2T), and bypassable low-noise amplifier (LNA). This FEM also has an RF output coupler and a broad-range, constant-slope voltage logarithmic power detector for application feedback.

In the Tx path, it delivers an output power of 19 dBm, with a gain of 30 dB while on the Rx side, it provides a gain of 15,5 dB , and has a noise figure of 1,7 dB . The FEM has integrated die-level filtering for second and third harmonics, and 2,4 GHz rejection for DBDC operation.

This module requires a DC supply of 3,0 to 3,6 V , and consumes less than 185 mA of current. It is available in a surface-mount 16-pad laminate package that measures 3,0 x 3,0 mm . The FEM is ideal for access points, wireless routers, IoT, customer premise equipment, and set-top box applications.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , [email protected], www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





