Passive 18 GHz lowpass filter

Atlanta Micro’s AM3228 is a passive lowpass filter implemented on chip, that provides low loss and high rejection. It excels in 18 GHz direct digitisation applications, providing low loss and high rejection. With internal 50 Ω matching, the AM3228 results in a compact PCB footprint.
The AM3228 has an insertion loss of 1,2 dB, and a typical rejection of 45 dB. It is packaged in a 3 mm surface-mount QFN, and operates over the temperature range of -40 to 100°C.
Multi-channel SMPM cable assembly RFiber Solutions
Interconnection
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPM cable assemblies provide a choice of 26,5, 40 or 50 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.
Read more...High-precision GNSS module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel LG290P is a full-frequency and full-system high precision GNSS module, which supports simultaneous reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations, including SBAS systems (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and GAGAN).
Read more...Quectel and iCORP: driving wireless technology iCorp Technologies
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As the IoT continues to expand, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are increasingly relied on to deliver secure, robust, short-range connectivity for IoT applications and devices ranging from customer premise equipment to Bluetooth beacons and trackers.
Read more...Wi-Fi 7 front-end module RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPF4239 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) front-end module that consists of a 2,4 GHz power amplifier, single-pole two-throw switch, and bypassable low-noise amplifier.
Read more...Direct RF System-in-Package RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RFS1140 from Mercury Systems is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC, along with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters.
Read more...Matter-over-Thread smart locks RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.
Read more...Advanced 5G non-terrestrial network mobility Concilium Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
By democratising wireless communications through space, internet providers aim to provide access to 50% of the Earth’s population currently disconnected from terrestrial networks, but the project poses significant technical and business challenges.