Passive 18 GHz lowpass filter

Withwave’s multi-channel SMPM cable assemblies provide a choice of 26,5, 40 or 50 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.Quectel LG290P is a full-frequency and full-system high precision GNSS module, which supports simultaneous reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations, including SBAS systems (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and GAGAN).Designing a private 5G or LTE network can be daunting and, therefore, Semtech has released a comprehensive ebook that guides readers through each critical phase.Anritsu Corporation and MediaTek have verified advanced three uplink transmission (3TX) technology featured in MediaTek’s M80 5G modem, by using Anritsu’s MT8000A all-in-one Radio Communication Test Station.As the IoT continues to expand, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are increasingly relied on to deliver secure, robust, short-range connectivity for IoT applications and devices ranging from customer premise equipment to Bluetooth beacons and trackers.Over the past four decades, Duxbury Networking has demonstrated remarkable resilience, adapting to industry shifts and emerging as a leader in the African networking landscape.The QPF4239 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) front-end module that consists of a 2,4 GHz power amplifier, single-pole two-throw switch, and bypassable low-noise amplifier.The RFS1140 from Mercury Systems is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC, along with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters.Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.By democratising wireless communications through space, internet providers aim to provide access to 50% of the Earth’s population currently disconnected from terrestrial networks, but the project poses significant technical and business challenges.