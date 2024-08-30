High-performance connector

The first configurations of the CMM SMPM Series, including the SMT and board-to-cable wiring versions, will be available by the end of 2024. These will be followed by board-to-board options and pre-wired versions.

Nicomatic and Radiall have joined forces with the CMM SMPM Series being the outcome of this synergy. The connector combines Nicomatic’s expertise in modular connectors for harsh environments with Radiall’s expertise in coaxial contacts, creating a unique product in the market. This new product combines cutting-edge technology and innovative design to meet the demands for compactness and performance in the most challenging applications.

The DFS71 is a digital fibre-optic sensor with configurable outputs: single output with remote input, redundant, complementary, and classic, which can all be configured as PNP (source), NPN (sink), or push/pull.Withwave’s multi-channel SMPM cable assemblies provide a choice of 26,5, 40 or 50 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.Samtec’s NovaRay cable assemblies combine performance and extreme density by using 40% less space than traditional arrays.Phoenix Contact’s push-pull fast-locking system, and the Push-Lock conductor connection, make assembly and installation effortless and reliable.Rosenberger H-MTD connectors form the basis for reliable and efficient data transmission now and for future automotive zonal architectures.A need to identify all data centre cables with reliable labels that stay attached, and remain legible, was paramount for the project to succeed.These connectors compression mount to the printed circuit board instead of requiring solder, which results in increased signal integrity performance.The upcoming PCIe 7.0 specification is intended to enable 128 GT/s data rates, which will continue PCIe’s trend of doubling the speed every generation.In the world of AI, the CPU continues to provide the processing power for the overall system, whilst accelerators, often GPUs, are the specialist hardware providing the dedicated computational power to crunch through the large models being used by the latest AI systems.Adapting existing technology for RF applications, required the development of specific PCB stack ups and launch optimisations to achieve the differential crosstalk and return loss performance needed for frequencies up to 8 GHz.