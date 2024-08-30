Multi-channel SMPM cable assembly

Withwave’s multi-channel SMPM cable assemblies (WMCM Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies. This series provides a choice of 26,5, 40 or 50 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.

These products consist of high-performance flexible assemblies which can be bundled in housings of four or eight channels. The provided interface to the printed circuit board is a compression type, which provides lower total cost of testing by avoiding costly soldering of components. Orientation of the connectors can be either vertical or horizontal.

These cable assemblies are suitable for applications in semiconductor and optical test equipment, high-speed test modules, supercomputing, and 5G communication systems.

RFiber Solutions





