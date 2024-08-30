Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Multi-channel SMPM cable assembly

30 August 2024 Interconnection

Withwave’s multi-channel SMPM cable assemblies (WMCM Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies. This series provides a choice of 26,5, 40 or 50 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.

These products consist of high-performance flexible assemblies which can be bundled in housings of four or eight channels. The provided interface to the printed circuit board is a compression type, which provides lower total cost of testing by avoiding costly soldering of components. Orientation of the connectors can be either vertical or horizontal.

These cable assemblies are suitable for applications in semiconductor and optical test equipment, high-speed test modules, supercomputing, and 5G communication systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

IO-Link compatible fibre-optic sensor
Vepac Electronics Interconnection
The DFS71 is a digital fibre-optic sensor with configurable outputs: single output with remote input, redundant, complementary, and classic, which can all be configured as PNP (source), NPN (sink), or push/pull.

Read more...
High-performance connector
Interconnection
The CMM SMPM Series is the result of a collaboration between Nicomatic, a leader in connectors for harsh environments, and Radiall, an expert in RF coaxial connectors.

Read more...
Cable assembly delivers PAM4 in dense designs
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec’s NovaRay cable assemblies combine performance and extreme density by using 40% less space than traditional arrays.

Read more...
M12 connectors with push-pull fast locking
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
Phoenix Contact’s push-pull fast-locking system, and the Push-Lock conductor connection, make assembly and installation effortless and reliable.

Read more...
Connectors for automotive zonal architectures
RS South Africa Interconnection
Rosenberger H-MTD connectors form the basis for reliable and efficient data transmission now and for future automotive zonal architectures.

Read more...
Enabling fast and efficient data centre interventions
Brady Corporation Interconnection
A need to identify all data centre cables with reliable labels that stay attached, and remain legible, was paramount for the project to succeed.

Read more...
Narrow-body RF edge connectors
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
These connectors compression mount to the printed circuit board instead of requiring solder, which results in increased signal integrity performance.

Read more...
High-speed cable solution
Interconnection
The upcoming PCIe 7.0 specification is intended to enable 128 GT/s data rates, which will continue PCIe’s trend of doubling the speed every generation.

Read more...
Direct RF System-in-Package
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RFS1140 from Mercury Systems is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC, along with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters.

Read more...
Passive 18 GHz lowpass filter
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM3228 is a passive lowpass filter implemented on chip, that provides low loss and high rejection, and excels in 18 GHz direct digitisation applications.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved