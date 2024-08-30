Tube magazines for ring core chokes

TDK Corporation has introduced tube magazines for several ring core chokes series as an alternative packaging to the blister tray in a cardboard box.

Tube magazines provide a reliable, efficient, and automated way to handle and supply components in a production line, which is crucial for maintaining high throughput and quality in manufacturing processes.

Components within a tube magazine are typically aligned in a consistent orientation. This makes it easier for the automated pick-and-place machinery to identify and handle each component correctly, reducing the likelihood of errors during placement.

Tube magazines can be easily integrated with automated feeders which can push components out of the tube one at a time, ensuring a steady supply of parts to the pick-and-place machine, without manual intervention.

Keeping components in a tube magazine protects them from physical damage that could occur during manual handling. Many automated pick-and-place machines are designed to work seamlessly with tube magazines, ensuring smooth and efficient operation. The standardised design of tube magazines allows for quick setup and changeover between different production runs.

Main applications of these ring core chokes include suppression of common-mode interferences, switch-mode power supplies, and power inverters.

