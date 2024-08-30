Cable assembly delivers PAM4 in dense designs

Samtec’s NovaRay cable assemblies combine performance and extreme density by using 40% less space than traditional arrays.
These cable assemblies can support 112 Gbps PAM4 per channel.
Samtec’s NovaRay cable assemblies enable extremely low crosstalk out to 40 GHz, with test results of less than 30 dB FEXT and NEXT. Operating across a temperature range of -40 to 125°C, the NovaRay cable assemblies are PCIe 6.0/CXL 3.1 capable.
The combination of extreme performance with extreme density is critical as speeds increase and system sizes decrease. The fully shielded differential pair design and two reliable points of contact contribute to its industry-leading 4,0 Tbps aggregate data rate. The NovaRay cable assemblies include two connectors, and are available with optional shielding and latching systems. While one end of the NovaRay cable assembly includes a NovaRay connector, designers can select from a variety of options for the other end from the Samtec catalogue depending on their application, including FQSFP, NovaRay I/O, ExaMAX backplane, and the upcoming NovaRay backplane.
NovaRay cable assemblies are available with 34 AWG EyeSpeed ultra-low-skew twinax cable. Options include 34 AWG/100 Ω, 34 AWG/92 Ω, and 34 AWG ThinaxTM/92 Ω ultra-performance cable. The 92 Ω solutions address both 85 Ω and 100 Ω connections. Applications include datacom, AI/ML, HPC, computer and semiconductor, medical, test and measurement, military/aerospace, and mobile networks.
