The impact of women in South Africa’s engineering sector

30 August 2024 Editor's Choice

In South Africa, the presence of women in engineering is not only promoting diversity, but also driving innovation and economic growth.

Globally, women in engineering still represent a minority, making up approximately 13% of engineers in the United States, as of recent reports. South Africa mirrors these statistics, where gender disparities in STEM fields are evident. However, strides are being made to improve these figures. Efforts to increase female representation in engineering are seen through various educational and professional initiatives aimed at young girls and women.

The inclusion of women in engineering roles has several benefits. In South Africa, women engineers are increasingly contributing to sectors such as construction, banking, mining, and technology, bringing new ideas and leadership styles that foster inclusive workplace cultures.

Despite the positive trends, women in South Africa’s engineering sector face significant challenges. These include lack of mentorship, and limited opportunities for advancement. According to a report by the Saturday Star, gender equality in South African engineering is hindered by societal attitudes and structural barriers that need to be addressed to create a more supportive environment for women engineers.

Programmes aimed at tackling these challenges are essential. Initiatives like mentorship programmes, networking opportunities, and professional development programmes specifically for women can help bridge the gap. The South African government and private sector companies are increasingly recognising the need for such programmes to support women’s advancement in engineering, and one notable organisation making a significant impact is TechnoGirl Trust.

This initiative focuses on supporting young girls from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds to pursue careers in STEM fields, including engineering. Through its comprehensive programme, the TechnoGirl Trust developed a job shadowing programme which is implemented virtually in schools, and face-to-face in participating host organisations, post school mentorship, and a digital skills training programme for unemployed youth. This helps the beneficiaries to develop the skills and confidence needed to succeed in engineering and other STEM career fields.

TechnoGirl Trust collaborates with various stakeholders, including schools, public and private sector organisations, to create opportunities for young girls and women. Their programmes are designed to expose girls to real-world STEM environments, provide role models, and build networks that can support their career aspirations. By doing so, TechnoGirl Trust is not only helping individual girls, but also contributing to the broader goal of increasing female participation in South Africa’s engineering sector. The impact of women in this sector is profound, driving innovation, economic growth, and diversity. While challenges remain, initiatives like TechnoGirl Programme are crucial in paving the way for the next generation of female engineers. By continuing to support and expand such programmes, South Africa can work towards a more inclusive and dynamic engineering landscape.

Quick Stats from the World Economic forum which can easily be changed by engaging with the TechnoGirl Trust:

1. Women make up nearly 11% of the total number of engineers registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA). However, only about 4% of professional engineers are women, indicating a significant underrepresentation in higher professional levels.

2. A significant challenge in the sector is retention. Approximately 70% of women who graduate with engineering degrees leave the industry after starting their careers, due to feelings of isolation and lack of support in the workplace.

3. South Africa faces a shortage of engineers in critical fields like electrical, civil, and mechanical engineering. Increasing the number of women in these fields could help address this skills gap and drive national development in these fields.

For more information visit TechnoGirl Trust, www.technogirltrust.co.za






