Accurate laser measurement

With the HL-G2 series, Panasonic Industry has expanded its laser measurement sensor portfolio with high-accuracy sensors.
The series stands out with a resolution of up to 0,5 µm, a linearity of ±0,05% FS, and a high-speed sampling of 100 µs. An integrated controller reduces the installation space.
The different sensors of the HL-G2 series cover a measurement range of 25 to 400 mm, and are suitable for tasks requiring high-accuracy measurements.
Angelika Selzle, product manager for sensors at Panasonic Industry, points out another very interesting application for the HL-G2: “Predictive maintenance is one of the major topics for machine builders to reduce downtimes and to enhance effectiveness. With the HL-G2 series you can easily set up a predictive maintenance framework: The sensors inspect the part of the machine in question, for example the blade of a cutting tool, and measure the thickness of that blade permanently. If the thickness falls below a predefined value, it is time to change the blade ,to prevent bad cutting results.”
Especially useful for such an application is the manufacturer-independent communication via EtherNet/IP, and the fact that the HL-G2 series outputs the measurement data directly in digital format. This eliminates the risk of errors occurring during analogue to digital conversion.
Handheld analyser with wide frequency range Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PXN-400 from Harogic is a handheld spectrum analyser that covers a frequency range of 9 kHz to 40 GHz, with an analytical bandwidth of 100 MHz.
Read more...Reference design for mobile robotics Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
NavQPlus is a reference design for a mission computer, AKA companion computer, for use in mobile robotics using ROS2 and similar applications such as ground stations and smart cameras.
Read more...Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC Avnet Silica
Edge Computing & IIoT
Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 2024 LTSC is the latest long-term servicing channel operating system, with which Microsoft now offers Windows 11 features for a 10-year lifecycle for embedded and IoT devices.
Read more...Decoding the world of DMP with OMRON Omron Electronics
Test & Measurement
OMRON has unveiled its latest breakthrough, the V450-H ultra-rugged handheld scanner, which is tailored specifically for industrial direct part mark reading.
Read more...Reliable contacting of large PCBs Electronic Industry Supplies
Test & Measurement
With a usable area of 600 x 450 mm, INGUN’s test kit can not only handle larger boards but can also be customised to any testing requirement, thanks to the interchangeable kit system.