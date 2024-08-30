Accurate laser measurement

With the HL-G2 series, Panasonic Industry has expanded its laser measurement sensor portfolio with high-accuracy sensors.

The series stands out with a resolution of up to 0,5 µm, a linearity of ±0,05% FS, and a high-speed sampling of 100 µs. An integrated controller reduces the installation space.

The different sensors of the HL-G2 series cover a measurement range of 25 to 400 mm, and are suitable for tasks requiring high-accuracy measurements.

Angelika Selzle, product manager for sensors at Panasonic Industry, points out another very interesting application for the HL-G2: “Predictive maintenance is one of the major topics for machine builders to reduce downtimes and to enhance effectiveness. With the HL-G2 series you can easily set up a predictive maintenance framework: The sensors inspect the part of the machine in question, for example the blade of a cutting tool, and measure the thickness of that blade permanently. If the thickness falls below a predefined value, it is time to change the blade ,to prevent bad cutting results.”

Especially useful for such an application is the manufacturer-independent communication via EtherNet/IP, and the fact that the HL-G2 series outputs the measurement data directly in digital format. This eliminates the risk of errors occurring during analogue to digital conversion.

