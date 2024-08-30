Workshop: Product development and industrialisation

Attendees will dive into various topics including mastering sustainable hardware, DeepTech, and industrial product development. Actionable strategies will also be gained, which will allow attendees to take their product development to the next level by:

SKEG is excited to join forces with The Lion Cage to present a workshop on the intricacies of product development and industrialisation to assist in guiding innovative ventures to scale. This game-changing workshop will provide a platform for Wynand van Staden who will share his wealth of experience in product development.

Infineon Academy offers a range of over 600 product and application trainings, all carefully curated to help visitors maximise the benefits of Infineon offerings.To support a cellular-based IoT industry, more needs to be done to address the cost and connectivity issues plaguing local players, and until that is done, SA will continue to remain at the back of the pack.Silicon Labs recently released its second-quarter financial highlights with a reported revenue of $145 million and operating expenses totalling $125 million.Conical Technologies recently moved into new premises located at 434 Rigel Avenue, Erasmusrand, Pretoria.KIOXIA, the inventor of NAND flash memory, is the recipient of the FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024 for its vertical stacking technology.At the beginning of May 2024, 23 young people embarked on a solar training programme at the Solar Youth Academy in Cape Town. This pilot group has now graduated the first stage, with internships being provided for each graduate, providing proof that SA finally has a working and sustainable youth training programme with the potential to change lives.Companies that prioritise employee growth and create a positive work environment tend to have higher employee retention rates and better overall performance.It is with sadness that we report on the passing of the former chief executive and board member of South African technology group Altron, Robert (Robbie) Venter.Esther Kimani’s early crop pest and disease detection device was selected as the winning innovation for its ability to swiftly detect and identify agricultural pests and diseases, reducing crop losses for smallholder farmers.Telecommunications operators Cell C, MTN, and Telkom have welcomed the launch of two universal network APIs, that will be available in South Africa, to help combat fraud and digital identity theft.