30 August 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Design for manufacturing (DFM) analysis ensures that a printed circuit board layout passes manufacturing requirements before production begins. This process often takes days of back and forth to adjust the design. As part of the Siemens Xcelerator initiative, Siemens Software has created a cloud-based solution that reduces validation to minutes. Designers can log in to the secure online service and run DFM analysis against data from a selection of PCB manufacturers to select the one that most closely matches their needs for production.

The combination of DFM and easily working with a capable manufacturer early allows designers to maximise the quality of their products. The result of design-executed DFM based on specific manufacturing requirements also means fewer callbacks, and higher yield for the manufacturer.

This whitepaper describes the new tool and provides some use-case examples, and testimonial from an early adopter, and can be accessed using the following link:

https://resources.sw.siemens.com/en-US/white-paper-online-dfm-analysis-for-better-products-faster

PCB Layout Seminar

Whether you are a seasoned professional or just starting your journey in electronic design, this seminar will equip you with the knowledge and tools needed to accelerate and improve the success rate of your PCB design.

Date: Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Venue: Hoogeind Manor, Somerset West

Date: Thursday, 3 October 2024

Venue: Attache Lodge, Midrand

To register visit https://asic.co.za/pcb-seminar-2024

For more information contact ASIC Design Services, Solution Partner for Siemens Industry Software, +27 11 315 8316 , [email protected], www.asic.co.za

Credit(s)

ASIC Design Services





