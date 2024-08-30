100 V half-bridge GaN driver

30 August 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The LT8418 from Analog Devices is a 100 V half-bridge GaN driver that integrates top and bottom driver stages, driver logic control, and protections. It can be configured into synchronous half-bridge, full-bridge topologies, or buck, boost, and buck-boost topologies.

The LT8418 provides strong current sourcing/sinking capability with 0,6 Ω pull-up and 0,2 Ω pull-down resistance. It also integrates a smart integrated bootstrap switch to generate a balanced bootstrap voltage from VCC with a minimum dropout voltage.

The LT8418 provides split gate drivers to adjust the turn-on and turn-off slew rates of GaN FETs to suppress ringing and optimise EMI performance. The LT8418 performs with a fast propagation delay of 10 ns, and maintains an excellent delay matching of 1,5 ns between the top and bottom channels, making it suitable for high-frequency DC-DC converters, motor drivers, and class-D audio amplifiers. In addition, the LT8418 employs the WLCSP package to minimise parasitic inductance, enabling its wide use in high-performance and high-power density applications.

