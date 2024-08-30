Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

100 V half-bridge GaN driver

30 August 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The LT8418 from Analog Devices is a 100 V half-bridge GaN driver that integrates top and bottom driver stages, driver logic control, and protections. It can be configured into synchronous half-bridge, full-bridge topologies, or buck, boost, and buck-boost topologies.

The LT8418 provides strong current sourcing/sinking capability with 0,6 Ω pull-up and 0,2 Ω pull-down resistance. It also integrates a smart integrated bootstrap switch to generate a balanced bootstrap voltage from VCC with a minimum dropout voltage.

The LT8418 provides split gate drivers to adjust the turn-on and turn-off slew rates of GaN FETs to suppress ringing and optimise EMI performance. The LT8418 performs with a fast propagation delay of 10 ns, and maintains an excellent delay matching of 1,5 ns between the top and bottom channels, making it suitable for high-frequency DC-DC converters, motor drivers, and class-D audio amplifiers. In addition, the LT8418 employs the WLCSP package to minimise parasitic inductance, enabling its wide use in high-performance and high-power density applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Finer dead reckoning for GNSS module
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Teseo-VIC3D module is an easy to use dead-reckoning GNSS standalone module, embedding TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC working simultaneously on multiple constellations.

Read more...
Capacitors for implantable medical applications
Altron Arrow Passive Components
Vishay has a range of tantalum and multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC), manufactured in medical-qualified facilities, for implantable applications.

Read more...
DIN rail-mounted DC UPS
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
To cope with power sags, total or partial grid outages, acts of sabotage, failures, and reduced security, Adelsystem presents its DIN rail-mount DC UPS solutions.

Read more...
GHA series expands with addition of 700 W
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL’s open-frame high power density, 700 W, 3 x 5-inch power supply is optimised for efficient cooling, making it suitable for use in demanding medical and industrial applications.

Read more...
Power the future, one charge at a time
Power Electronics / Power Management
Volta LiFePO4 batteries have an integrated intelligent battery management system that effectively avoids overcharging and over discharging, and prevents overcurrent and short circuit fault conditions.

Read more...
Precision sensor interface SoC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The MAX40109 is a low-power, precision sensor interface SoC that includes a high-precision, programmable analogue frontend, and digital signal processing.

Read more...
Motor control reference design
Power Electronics / Power Management
The reference design from ST Microelectronics is a ready-to-use and flexible solution ideal for battery-powered three-phase applications requiring high output currents.

Read more...
Energy storage solutions are crucial to SA’s energy transition
Power Electronics / Power Management
Energy storage is considered crucial for South Africa’s energy goals, because while the country has great renewable energy sources, its load profile does not align with the renewable energy generation profile.

Read more...
How integrated on/off controllers contribute to energy-efficient system designs
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The importance of electronic system efficiency has grown more significant, emphasising the need for solutions that promote energy efficienc,y not just during field operation, but also during production.

Read more...
Robbie Venter, former CEO of Altron, passes
Altron Arrow News
It is with sadness that we report on the passing of the former chief executive and board member of South African technology group Altron, Robert (Robbie) Venter.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved