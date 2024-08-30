The LT8418 from Analog Devices is a 100 V half-bridge GaN driver that integrates top and bottom driver stages, driver logic control, and protections. It can be configured into synchronous half-bridge, full-bridge topologies, or buck, boost, and buck-boost topologies.
The LT8418 provides strong current sourcing/sinking capability with 0,6 Ω pull-up and 0,2 Ω pull-down resistance. It also integrates a smart integrated bootstrap switch to generate a balanced bootstrap voltage from VCC with a minimum dropout voltage.
The LT8418 provides split gate drivers to adjust the turn-on and turn-off slew rates of GaN FETs to suppress ringing and optimise EMI performance. The LT8418 performs with a fast propagation delay of 10 ns, and maintains an excellent delay matching of 1,5 ns between the top and bottom channels, making it suitable for high-frequency DC-DC converters, motor drivers, and class-D audio amplifiers. In addition, the LT8418 employs the WLCSP package to minimise parasitic inductance, enabling its wide use in high-performance and high-power density applications.
Finer dead reckoning for GNSS module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Teseo-VIC3D module is an easy to use dead-reckoning GNSS standalone module, embedding TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC working simultaneously on multiple constellations.
DIN rail-mounted DC UPS Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
To cope with power sags, total or partial grid outages, acts of sabotage, failures, and reduced security, Adelsystem presents its DIN rail-mount DC UPS solutions.
GHA series expands with addition of 700 W Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL’s open-frame high power density, 700 W, 3 x 5-inch power supply is optimised for efficient cooling, making it suitable for use in demanding medical and industrial applications.
Power the future, one charge at a time
Power Electronics / Power Management
Volta LiFePO4 batteries have an integrated intelligent battery management system that effectively avoids overcharging and over discharging, and prevents overcurrent and short circuit fault conditions.
Precision sensor interface SoC Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The MAX40109 is a low-power, precision sensor interface SoC that includes a high-precision, programmable analogue frontend, and digital signal processing.
Motor control reference design
Power Electronics / Power Management
The reference design from ST Microelectronics is a ready-to-use and flexible solution ideal for battery-powered three-phase applications requiring high output currents.