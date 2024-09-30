From the editor's desk: How electronics is shaping modern warfare

Peter Howells, Editor

As I sat gathering my thoughts for my column, breaking news came through on the latest attack on Hezbollah militants. Old-school pagers that were being used by the operatives to send and receive encrypted messages had been weaponised, with over 1500 of them synchronised to explode simultaneously. This complicated and coordinated attack, using a simple pager, got my mind thinking about how modern electronic technology had changed the face of warfare over the last few decades.

Electronic devices and signals are playing an increasingly important role in modern warfare. Today, electronic warfare forms a core component of both offensive and defensive operations. It influences communication, allows information gathering, and helps with tactical decision making. From radar systems and encrypted communications to drones and cyber warfare, electronic devices have transformed the battlefield into a highly digitised and networked environment.

Electronic devices serve as the backbone for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities. Drones, satellites, and other electronic surveillance tools gather information that can be crucial in planning military operations. Drones, for instance, are equipped with advanced cameras, thermal imaging, and sensors that can provide high-definition, real-time imagery and data from the battlefield or other unreachable areas, without risking personal injury. These unmanned aerial vehicles can fly over hostile territory, collect data, and relay it back to military command centres, reducing the need to risk human lives.

One of the most fundamental aspects of modern warfare is communication. Military operations rely on complex networks to coordinate troops, plan attacks, and relay vital information in real time. Electronic devices such as radios, satellites, and secure networks are essential for maintaining this flow of information. Advanced communication systems allow military commanders to send encrypted signals that ensure secure and uninterrupted communication, even in hostile environments.

And this is exactly what the Hezbollah militants were relying on: pagers to allow encrypted communication between them. I have no doubt that very few would suspect that this simple communication device could be weaponised to cause injury to the person using it.

There are still many questions that need to be answered. Were these pagers modified during manufacture or were they a stock standard item that were able to be weaponised? If the latter, this could be a huge worry as to what is actually possible. Could the same be done with cell phones or laptops? These are two devices that almost every person owns and has on them night and day. I ponder this as I sit in front of my laptop with my trusty cell phone within arm’s reach.

One thing I do know is that the face of modern warfare has changed drastically. The integration of electronic devices and signals into modern warfare has revolutionised how conflicts are conducted. As technology continues to advance, the importance of mastering electronic and cyber warfare capabilities will only increase.

Electronic warfare is now as vital to military success as traditional weapons.

