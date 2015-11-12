EVENTS
30 September 2024
Events
SMTA International
20-24 October
Rosemont, IL, USA
The SMTA International Conference & Expo offers a prime opportunity to engage with suppliers, buyers, and users in the electronics manufacturing and assembly industry. Beyond networking, it provides invaluable insights on logical solutions, enhance job performance, and boost business efficiency.
Register at www.smtai.org
Works With by Silicon Labs
24 October
Shanghai, China
Works With, now in its fifth year, has become the premier IoT developer event, bringing together device manufacturers, wireless experts, engineers, and business leaders from around the world.
Register at https://workswith.silabs.com/event/shanghai/summary
electronica 2024
12-15 November
Munich, Germany
Visitors can find high-performance systems and components from the
micro- and nano-worlds of semiconductor and micro systems technology. Also included are measurement and sensor technology, display technology, and vehicle electronics.
Register at https://www.electronica.de/en/trade-fair
SEMICON Europa
12-15 November
Munich, Germany
Co-located with electronica, SEMICON Europa will give visitors unparalleled insights into industry leaders and pioneers who are driving innovation. SEMICON’s programme highlights includes CxO Summit, ITF Chip into the Future, Advanced packaging Conference, Fab Management Forum, and MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit.
Register at https://www.semiconeuropa.org
Further reading:
EVENTS
Events
The Future of PCB Design
1 & 3 October
Somerset West, Cape Province & Midrand, Gauteng
Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your journey in PCB design, this seminar is designed ...
Read more...
Fighting AOI false calls
MyKay Tronics
Events
Mycronic has developed a unique two-step strategy to combat AOI false calls, based on two innovations.
Read more...
Events
Events
Electra Mining Africa
2-6 September Johannesburg Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport expo in southern Africa. Register at www.electramining.co.za...
Read more...
Quectel Masterclass: Multi-radio devices
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Events
When service interruptions like cellular outages occur, IoT devices must adapt and seamlessly transition to alternate radio networks to continue functioning and transmitting data.
Read more...
Webinar: Simplifying secured Matter compatibility and design integration
Events
Infineon’s solution, OPTIGA Trust M MTR, combines robust security with a Matter provisioning service, simplifying the integration of secured Matter compatibility into existing IoT designs.
Read more...
Events
Events
SEMICON West
9-11 July
San Francisco, USA
Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector ...
Read more...
Quectel Masterclass series
Events
July’s Masterclass webinars focus on two ways in which Quectel can help their customers achieve precision: first by keeping their testing and certification process on track, and then on how they can improve their GNSS device positioning.
Read more...
Metrology in Testing Laboratories course
Events
This course addresses the aspects of selecting, managing, and calibrating the test and measuring equipment such as thermometers, mass balances, pH meters, and others which are commonly found in testing laboratories.
Read more...
Creating a learning culture at A-OSH EXPO 2024
Events
A-OSH EXPO 2024 provides two free-to-attend learning platforms, where delegates can find out more about current OSH trends, hear about challenges and their solutions, and stay updated on current OSH regulations.
Read more...
Events
Events
SECUREX South Africa 2024
11-13 June 2024
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Africa’s largest, most comprehensive security exhibition is now in its fourth decade of providing industry with proven ...
Read more...