30 September 2024 Events

SMTA International

20-24 October

Rosemont, IL, USA

The SMTA International Conference & Expo offers a prime opportunity to engage with suppliers, buyers, and users in the electronics manufacturing and assembly industry. Beyond networking, it provides invaluable insights on logical solutions, enhance job performance, and boost business efficiency.

Register at www.smtai.org

Works With by Silicon Labs

24 October

Shanghai, China

Works With, now in its fifth year, has become the premier IoT developer event, bringing together device manufacturers, wireless experts, engineers, and business leaders from around the world.

Register at https://workswith.silabs.com/event/shanghai/summary

electronica 2024

12-15 November

Munich, Germany

Visitors can find high-performance systems and components from the

micro- and nano-worlds of semiconductor and micro systems technology. Also included are measurement and sensor technology, display technology, and vehicle electronics.

Register at https://www.electronica.de/en/trade-fair

SEMICON Europa

12-15 November

Munich, Germany

Co-located with electronica, SEMICON Europa will give visitors unparalleled insights into industry leaders and pioneers who are driving innovation. SEMICON’s programme highlights includes CxO Summit, ITF Chip into the Future, Advanced packaging Conference, Fab Management Forum, and MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit.

Register at https://www.semiconeuropa.org





