Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Events



Print this page printer friendly version

EVENTS

30 September 2024 Events

SMTA International

20-24 October

Rosemont, IL, USA

The SMTA International Conference & Expo offers a prime opportunity to engage with suppliers, buyers, and users in the electronics manufacturing and assembly industry. Beyond networking, it provides invaluable insights on logical solutions, enhance job performance, and boost business efficiency.

Register at www.smtai.org

Works With by Silicon Labs

24 October

Shanghai, China

Works With, now in its fifth year, has become the premier IoT developer event, bringing together device manufacturers, wireless experts, engineers, and business leaders from around the world.

Register at https://workswith.silabs.com/event/shanghai/summary

electronica 2024

12-15 November

Munich, Germany

Visitors can find high-performance systems and components from the

micro- and nano-worlds of semiconductor and micro systems technology. Also included are measurement and sensor technology, display technology, and vehicle electronics.

Register at https://www.electronica.de/en/trade-fair

SEMICON Europa

12-15 November

Munich, Germany

Co-located with electronica, SEMICON Europa will give visitors unparalleled insights into industry leaders and pioneers who are driving innovation. SEMICON’s programme highlights includes CxO Summit, ITF Chip into the Future, Advanced packaging Conference, Fab Management Forum, and MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit.

Register at https://www.semiconeuropa.org




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

EVENTS
Events
   The Future of PCB Design 1 & 3 October Somerset West, Cape Province & Midrand, Gauteng Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your journey in PCB design, this seminar is designed ...

Read more...
Fighting AOI false calls
MyKay Tronics Events
Mycronic has developed a unique two-step strategy to combat AOI false calls, based on two innovations.

Read more...
Events
Events
Electra Mining Africa    2-6 September    Johannesburg    Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport expo in southern Africa.    Register at www.electramining.co.za...

Read more...
Quectel Masterclass: Multi-radio devices
Quectel Wireless Solutions Events
When service interruptions like cellular outages occur, IoT devices must adapt and seamlessly transition to alternate radio networks to continue functioning and transmitting data.

Read more...
Webinar: Simplifying secured Matter compatibility and design integration
Events
Infineon’s solution, OPTIGA Trust M MTR, combines robust security with a Matter provisioning service, simplifying the integration of secured Matter compatibility into existing IoT designs.

Read more...
Events
Events
SEMICON West 9-11 July San Francisco, USA Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector ...

Read more...
Quectel Masterclass series
Events
July’s Masterclass webinars focus on two ways in which Quectel can help their customers achieve precision: first by keeping their testing and certification process on track, and then on how they can improve their GNSS device positioning.

Read more...
Metrology in Testing Laboratories course
Events
This course addresses the aspects of selecting, managing, and calibrating the test and measuring equipment such as thermometers, mass balances, pH meters, and others which are commonly found in testing laboratories.

Read more...
Creating a learning culture at A-OSH EXPO 2024
Events
A-OSH EXPO 2024 provides two free-to-attend learning platforms, where delegates can find out more about current OSH trends, hear about challenges and their solutions, and stay updated on current OSH regulations.

Read more...
Events
Events
SECUREX South Africa 2024 11-13 June 2024 Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg Africa’s largest, most comprehensive security exhibition is now in its fourth decade of providing industry with proven ...

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved