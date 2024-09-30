Global semiconductor sales increase 18,7% YoY
30 September 2024
News
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) announced that global semiconductor industry sales hit $51,3 billion during the month of July 2024, an increase of 18,7% compared to the July 2023 total of $43,2 billion, and 2,7% more than the June 2024 total of $50,0 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation and represent a three-month moving average.
“The global semiconductor market continued to grow substantially on a year-to-year basis in July, and month-to-month sales increased for the fourth consecutive month,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “The Americas market experienced particularly strong growth in July, with a year-to-year sales increase of 40,1%.”
Regionally, year-to-year sales were up in the Americas (40,1%), China (19,5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (16,7%), but down in Japan (-0,8%) and Europe (-12,0%). Month-to-month sales in May increased in the Americas (4,3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (3,9%), Japan (3,3%), and China (0,9%), but decreased in Europe (-0,5%).
For more information visit www.semiconductors.org
