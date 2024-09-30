Renesas completes acquisition of Altium

Renesas Electronics Corporation and Altium Limited have announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Altium by Renesas. The definitive agreement to acquire Altium was announced on 15 February 2024.

The combination sets the foundation for Renesas and Altium to create an innovative electronics system design and lifecycle management platform. The platform will deliver integration and standardisation of various electronic design data and functions and enhanced component lifecycle management, while enabling seamless digital iteration of design processes to increase overall productivity. This brings significantly faster innovation, and lowers barriers to entry for system designers by reducing development resources and inefficiencies.

“This is a historical milestone for both Renesas and Altium as we take another important step forward in bringing enhanced user experience for electronics system designers,” said Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO of Renesas. “The integrated and open electronics system design and lifecycle management platform we aim to build together will make electronics accessible to a broader market, for any enterprises regardless of their size or industry. I want to reaffirm that our commitment to upholding data security and compliance of the Altium customers will continue to be our top priority. With the addition of Altium’s design software and cloud platform capabilities, we are excited to change the future of electronics system design with Aram and his industry-leading, talented software engineering team.”

Altium is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas. Altium CEO Aram Mirkazemi has assumed the role of senior vice president and head of Renesas’ Software & Digitalization. He concurrently serves as CEO of Altium.

For more information visit www.altium.com






