SSD-based RAID offload tech named ‘Best of Show’

30 September 2024 News

KIOXIA Europe GmbH announced that its RAID Offload on SSD technology received an FMS ‘Best of Show’ award in the ‘Most Innovative Technology’ SSD technology category. These awards recognise the most significant products and companies worldwide within the memory and storage industries.

“We are honoured to recognise KIOXIA’s groundbreaking RAID Offload data protection technology with a ‘Best of Show’ award,” said Jay Kramer, chairman of the awards programme and president of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “This is a standout achievement, reflecting not only KIOXIA’s technological prowess but also their ability to address critical industry challenges with cutting-edge solutions.”

As compute and storage technologies evolve, data protection through RAID or Erasure Coding (EC) becomes increasingly demanding. Moreover, traditional software and hardware RAID and EC solutions struggle to keep pace with the rapid advancements in SSD performance, which increases with each new generation. These issues highlight the need for innovative approaches to address data protection challenges faced by modern server and storage systems.

KIOXIA’s SSDs with RAID Offload provide a standards-based, host-orchestrated scale out and sustainable solution to offload RAID parity compute. This frees up valuable host CPU, memory and cache resources that can now be used to accelerate primary applications. This can significantly improve performance, reduce system cost, and increase power efficiency in storage systems.

For more information visit www.kioxia.com






