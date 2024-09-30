Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Digital signal controller evolution

30 September 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

As embedded systems become more complex, and the need for enhanced performance increases, Microchip Technology has launched its dsPIC33A Core family of digital signal controllers (DSCs). The ability for engineers to create sophisticated, computationally intensive embedded control algorithms is crucial for achieving superior operational efficiency in motor control, power supply, charging and sensing systems.

Built around a 32-bit CPU architecture with a 200 MHz operating speed, the dsPIC33A family’s advanced core includes a Double-Precision Floating-Point Unit (DP FPU) and DSP instructions for numerically intensive tasks in many closed-loop control algorithms. The dsPIC33A architecture offers high-performance and precise real-time control, coupled with a comprehensive development tool ecosystem to streamline and accelerate the design process.

The dsPIC33A device families are outfitted with Flash security capabilities, including an immutable Root of Trust, secure debugging and restricted memory access. The DSCs’ instruction set architecture enables the adoption of software code generated by model-based designs to simplify code generation. The combined features make dsPIC33A DSCs well suited for applications that require efficient motor control for fans, pumps and compressors; they also manage digital power conversion for applications like AI servers and on-board chargers in electric vehicles, and enable sensor interfacing for industrial and automotive applications.

The first family of dsPIC33AK128MC1xx DSCs includes 128 kB Flash and an extensive peripheral set, offered in various packages, including SSOP, VQFN and TQFP options ranging from 28 to 64 pins, with package dimensions as small as 4 x 4 mm.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


