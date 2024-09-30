PIC micros with integrated FPGA features
30 September 2024
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new PIC16F131xx microcontrollers from Microchip are ideal for the evolving and miniaturising electronic equipment market, offering efficient power management and predictable response times for controllers.
Key features include core independent peripherals (CIPs) like the configurable logic block (CLB), which allows for predictable circuit behaviour without burdening the CPU, thereby saving energy. These microcontrollers, based on the classic 8-bit Harvard architecture, come in various packages with 6 to 18 I/O pins, and support a wide voltage range of 1,8 to 5,5 V DC. They operate at a 32 MHz clock frequency, with instruction execution times as low as 125 ns, and offer 256 to 1024 bits of SRAM and up to 14 kB of FLASH program memory.
The microcontrollers are equipped with an array of peripherals, including PWM generators, counters/timers, enhanced USART serial bus controllers, and MSSP modules for I2C or SPI operation. They also feature configurable comparators, an 8-bit DAC, and a 10-bit ADC with hardware processing capabilities.
The CIPs allow the microcontrollers to handle tasks like sensor communication without using the CPU, thus enhancing efficiency and simplifying programming. The CLB technology, a highlight of the PIC16F131xx series, uses basic logic gates configurable by the designer, facilitating functional safety and rapid response times.
The Curiosity Nano development kit for the PIC16F131xx series offers a convenient platform for exploring the microcontrollers’ capabilities, featuring an integrated debugger, programming device, and access to microcontroller pins. The EV06M52A kit, equipped with the PIC16F13145 microcontroller, includes a USB-C port for power and programming, an LDO MIC5353 regulator, a green LED for power and programming status, a yellow LED, and a button for user interaction.
For more information contact Transfer Multisort Elektronik, +48 42 293 5299, africa@tme.eu, www.tme.eu
