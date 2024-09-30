10-27 GHz bidirectional detector

The detector is designed for a wide range of applications where an accurate transmitted power control is required, typically in commercial communication systems. The circuit is manufactured with a Schottky diode MMIC process, 1 µm gate length, via holes through the substrate, and air bridges, and is supplied in a leadless 16L-QFN3x3 SMD package.

United Monolithic Semiconductors’ CHE1260-QAG is a bidirectional detector monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) that integrates a passive bidirectional coupler, two matched detector diodes, and two reference diodes. It allows for the measurement of transmitted and reflected power over a wide frequency range of 10 to 27 GHz . It has 30 dB of dynamic range, and is ESD protected.

As the agricultural landscape becomes more complex, there is a need for adopting scalable and adaptable connectivity solutions.Links Field Network’s focus is international roaming data, and by leveraging their holding company’s international footprint and pricing structure, Links Field Networks South Africa works closely with their local shareholder to offer fully connected devices, regardless of where it is to be used globally.The combination of advances in the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud services impact the changes you see in healthcare today.The AD9361S-CSL from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated, RF agile transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G applications operating up to 6 GHz.The Microchip PIC16F13145 is the ideal solution for designs with minimal logic and configurable analogue I/O, featuring rapid comparators for improved data acquisition.The GRF9461 from Guerrilla RF is an RF gain block that operates from 40 MHz to 2,0 GHz and provides a gain of 19,8 dB with a noise figure of 1,8 dB.From door locks to fridges, robot vacuum cleaners to security cameras, using Matter should mean consumers only need one app and controller to manage and monitor all the smart devices in their homes, instead of one per ecosystem.NeoCortec, providers of ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network hardware and software solutions, is working together with farmIT to enable easy monitoring of remote Australian farm assets.Cavli’s C42GM is an LTE CAT M/NB1/NB2 compatible IoT-Smart Module that comes with an integrated eSIM (MMF2) provision resulting in its globe roaming capability.The SISPM1040-582-LRT from Lantronix is a managed PoE++ switch suitable for connecting and powering devices in hardened environments.