High-speed data transmission connectors

Data protocols are constantly evolving to enable interoperability and reliable transfer of increasing amounts of data at the highest speeds between more connected devices. To address this technological challenge, Fischer Connectors is expanding its platform capabilities to meet the most demanding connectivity requirements for high-speed data transfer using the USB 3.2 Gen 2 protocol up to 10 Gbit/s.

The Swiss-based company has developed new USB 3.2 connectors and cable assembly solutions in three of its flagship product lines to meet signal integrity and harsh environment requirements for medical, defence, industrial, and instrumentation applications such as:

• Surgical equipment in the operating room, USB3 cameras in orthopaedic surgery or endoscopic devices, and instrumentation applications such as assembly production lines and outdoor inspections in radiation and/or contaminated areas, with the versatile, highly customisable Fischer Core Brass Series. This series is resistant to chemicals and sterilisation processes.

• Applications where SWaP is critical, such as miniature body-worn computers and peripherals, high-performance lidars and high-speed intercom boxes, with the ultra-miniature, high-density Fischer MiniMax Series.

• Civil and military drones equipped with USB3 cameras, and a wide range of MIL-SPEC applications, with the rugged, compact, lightweight Fischer UltiMate Series. This series has 360° EMC shielding, and resistance to shock, vibration, and corrosion.

Fischer Connectors’ three series offer IP68 sealing (IP69 and hermeticity with a resin-sealed contact block for Core and UltiMate), extreme operating temperatures (MiniMax from -40 to 135°C, Core from -70 to 250°C, UltiMate from -55 to 135°C), high mating cycles (MiniMax up to 5000, Core and UltiMate up to 10 000), and three locking mechanisms: push-pull and quick-release for the three series, plus screw for MiniMax. UltiMate also allows for blind mating, with an extremely robust mechanical keying.

Designing high-speed interconnect solutions requires expertise in cable assembly, high-performance connectors, and signal integrity simulation, testing, and design. During the design and characterisation process, engineers must address a highly complex combination of parameters such as impedance matching, line delay, insertion/return loss, crosstalk and EMC shielding. High-quality cable assembly is critical to ensure reliable and efficient data transmission, signal integrity and overall system function.

“To achieve successful high-speed data transfer from a device’s transmitter to its receiver, connectors and cables must be cross-optimised and undergo a series of compliance tests at the system level,” explains Ameny Chaabani, signal integrity engineer at Fischer Connectors. “USB 3.2 is a stringent protocol. Connector design, cable length, cable performance, and the controlled and repeatable cable assembly and potting processes above 1 Gbit/s are some of the influencing parameters to consider. We must also study the full physical layer of a link as a whole, what we call system-level testing.”

