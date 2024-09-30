Industrial on-line UPS improves lead time

Emerson has announced the new Series D update to the family of proven SolaHD industrial rack mount on-line uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs). The new SolaHD S4KD Series replaces the current S4KC Series, offering significant user interface improvements and other design upgrades to increase reliability and product availability.
The S4KD is an on-line (double conversion) UPS, providing a zero-transfer time from external to internal power during utility power failure, to deliver a seamless flow of power for critical loads. The unit is available from 1000 to 3000 VA in 120 V configurations, and 3000 VA in 230 V configurations, each housed in a slim 2U form factor.
The S4KD Series can be configured, and provide status and diagnostic information, using the on-board interface, without the need of a laptop. The LCD colour graphical display is gravity sensitive, properly orienting itself for easy viewing and operation regardless of the UPS´s installation position. State-of-the-art diagnostics provide alerts to users about battery health status, efficiency metrics, replacement date prediction, data logging, input/output real-time tracking, bypass operation, and faults, empowering users to keep their systems operating at peak performance.
Emerson SolaHD line UPSs provide reliable power for automation, microprocessor/PC-based hardware, networking, telecommunication, medical, and other mission-critical systems.
