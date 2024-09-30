Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Industrial on-line UPS improves lead time

30 September 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management


Emerson has announced the new Series D update to the family of proven SolaHD industrial rack mount on-line uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs). The new SolaHD S4KD Series replaces the current S4KC Series, offering significant user interface improvements and other design upgrades to increase reliability and product availability.

The S4KD is an on-line (double conversion) UPS, providing a zero-transfer time from external to internal power during utility power failure, to deliver a seamless flow of power for critical loads. The unit is available from 1000 to 3000 VA in 120 V configurations, and 3000 VA in 230 V configurations, each housed in a slim 2U form factor.

The S4KD Series can be configured, and provide status and diagnostic information, using the on-board interface, without the need of a laptop. The LCD colour graphical display is gravity sensitive, properly orienting itself for easy viewing and operation regardless of the UPS´s installation position. State-of-the-art diagnostics provide alerts to users about battery health status, efficiency metrics, replacement date prediction, data logging, input/output real-time tracking, bypass operation, and faults, empowering users to keep their systems operating at peak performance.

Emerson SolaHD line UPSs provide reliable power for automation, microprocessor/PC-based hardware, networking, telecommunication, medical, and other mission-critical systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Development platform with LCD touchscreen
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32H573I-DK Discovery kit from STMicroelectronics is a complete demonstration and development platform for the STM32H573IIK3Q microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone.

Read more...
Power optimiser tech ensures peace of
Power Electronics / Power Management
In times of crisis, such as a fire, Sungrow’s technology swiftly springs into action, shutting down key modules in just 20 seconds, two-thirds the time of the current industry standard.

Read more...
New nickel-metal hydride railway battery system
Avnet Abacus Power Electronics / Power Management
The modular Ni-MH battery system from Panasonic Energy is engineered to provide an auxiliary power supply for railway vehicles, offering a range of features that sets it apart from traditional systems.

Read more...
Development board supports Arduino and ST Morpho
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The Arduino UNO V3 connectivity support and the ST Morpho headers allow the easy expansion of the functionality of the STM32 Nucleo open development platform with a wide choice of specialised shields.

Read more...
Power module for industrial and medical
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The TUNS1200 is a compact power converter from Cosel that has a 1,2 kW low-profile onboard AC/DC power module, and is designed for demanding worldwide applications.

Read more...
140 W USB-C PD reference design
Altron Arrow Electronics Technology
The design has a wide input range of 90 to 264 V AC, 50-60 Hz, and supports an output voltage range of 5 to 28 V (USB-PD 3.1 specification).

Read more...
RF agile transceiver
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361S-CSL from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated, RF agile transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G applications operating up to 6 GHz.

Read more...
Intelligent power delivery
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The MEAN WELL DRS-240 and DRS-480 DIN rail power supplies present an all-in-one solution for intelligent power delivery in systems that require the highest reliability and safe operation.

Read more...
Designing a smart wireless industrial sensor
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This article provides an overview of wireless standards and assesses the suitability of Bluetooth LE, SmartMesh (6LoWPAN over IEEE 802.15.4e), and Thread/Zigbee (6LoWPAN over IEEE 802.15.4) for use in industrial harsh RF environments.

Read more...
Altron Arrow joins forces with Identiv
Altron Arrow News
The strategic collaboration with Altron Arrow expands Identiv’s reach in the southern African market.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved