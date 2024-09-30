Digital accelerometer for high dynamics applications

30 September 2024 Test & Measurement

TDK Corporation has announced a new product of the Tronics AXO300 accelerometers platform. After the successful launch of AXO315 for avionics applications, AXO305 for land and marine positioning systems, and AXO301 for railway applications and inclination measurement, Tronics extends its portfolio with the AXO314, a high-performance digital MEMS accelerometer with ±14 g input range for industrial applications operating under shock and vibration.

Empowered by the company’s industry-unique closed-loop architecture that provides excellent linearity and high vibration rejection, AXO314 offers a low-SWaP, digital, and cost-effective alternative to bulky and expensive tactical-grade quartz accelerometers. With its one-year composite bias repeatability of 0,001 g and its bias instability of 4 µg, the AXO314 brings a robust, miniature, and precise acceleration sensing solution to dynamic systems exposed to harsh environments and requiring a high level of stability and reliability.

The AXO314 accelerometers are factory-calibrated to provide a highly accurate output over its full temperature range. Raw data output can also be selected to enable customer-specific compensation strategies. Combined with Tronics’ high-stability MEMS gyro GYPRO4300, that shares the same SMD J-lead package for excellent thermal behaviour and the same 24-bit SPI interface, AXO314 is the ideal candidate for integration into multi-axis tactical-grade IMU and INS used in land, sea, and air surveying and mapping applications, and in GNSS-assisted positioning systems for aerial and ground vehicles.

