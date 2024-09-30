Acceleration sensors for wearables

Bosch Sensortec has introduced two new acceleration sensors, the BMA530 and BMA580. Offered in compact sizes, both sensors include advanced feature sets designed for technologies such as precise step counting and activity tracking.
The BMA530 is designed for advanced consumer electronics, featuring low power consumption, high performance, and precise step counting and activity tracking capabilities. This next-generation accelerometer is an extremely compact acceleration sensor (1,2 x 0,8 x 0,55 mm). It is specifically tailored for compact devices such as wearables and toys requiring less sensor size, especially lower height. BMA530 includes integrated functionalities like step-counter and generic interrupts for easy use.
Bosch also features the BMA580, another next-generation accelerometer with unique voice activity detection capabilities through bone conduction and advanced power mode features. An extremely compact acceleration sensor (1,2 x 0,8 x 0,55 mm), the BMA580 is specifically designed for compact devices such as hearables requiring the smallest components. The BMA580 ensures that the microphone is turned on only if necessary to detect voice activity and save power.
Digital accelerometer for high dynamics applications RS South Africa
Test & Measurement
TDK extends its Tronics portfolio with the AXO314, a high-performance digital MEMS accelerometer with ±14 g input range for industrial applications operating under shock and vibration.
Read more...Compact MCU with advanced customisation Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Microchip PIC16F13145 is the ideal solution for designs with minimal logic and configurable analogue I/O, featuring rapid comparators for improved data acquisition.
Read more...Intelligent power delivery Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MEAN WELL DRS-240 and DRS-480 DIN rail power supplies present an all-in-one solution for intelligent power delivery in systems that require the highest reliability and safe operation.
Read more...2 A Schottky rectifiers in tiny package Future Electronics
Passive Components
The SDT2UxxCP3 rectifiers from Diodes Incorporated, the smallest in the class, feature low forward voltage and excellent thermal dissipation, to enable the design of more efficient circuits in wearable and portable devices.
Read more...Accurate laser measurement Avnet Silica
Test & Measurement
Online Teaser: Panasonic Industry’s laser sensor has a resolution of up to 0,5 µm, a linearity of ±0,05% FS, and a high-speed sampling of 100 µs.