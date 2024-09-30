Categories

Acceleration sensors for wearables

30 September 2024 Test & Measurement

Bosch Sensortec has introduced two new acceleration sensors, the BMA530 and BMA580. Offered in compact sizes, both sensors include advanced feature sets designed for technologies such as precise step counting and activity tracking.

The BMA530 is designed for advanced consumer electronics, featuring low power consumption, high performance, and precise step counting and activity tracking capabilities. This next-generation accelerometer is an extremely compact acceleration sensor (1,2 x 0,8 x 0,55 mm). It is specifically tailored for compact devices such as wearables and toys requiring less sensor size, especially lower height. BMA530 includes integrated functionalities like step-counter and generic interrupts for easy use.

Bosch also features the BMA580, another next-generation accelerometer with unique voice activity detection capabilities through bone conduction and advanced power mode features. An extremely compact acceleration sensor (1,2 x 0,8 x 0,55 mm), the BMA580 is specifically designed for compact devices such as hearables requiring the smallest components. The BMA580 ensures that the microphone is turned on only if necessary to detect voice activity and save power.


Credit(s)

Future Electronics


