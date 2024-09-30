Categories

Patch attenuates like a shielding cabinet

30 September 2024 Circuit & System Protection

Würth Elektronik has launched its hybrid WE-EMIP EMI absorber sheet, a convenient solution for preventing electromagnetic interference. The integrated adhesive layer makes the patch easy to stick onto housings where EMI needs to be reduced or removed. It offers high attenuation exceeding 40 dB over a wide frequency range. Both isolated and non-isolated versions are available, with the non-isolated version allowing for the option of earthing.

The hybrid absorber sheet consisting of EMI absorber material, and an aluminium layer is available in the following sizes:

• As a sheet 105 x 74 mm or 297 x 210 mm.

• As a roll 15 m x 50 mm wide.

The patch offers up to 12 times higher attenuation than previously available absorber sheets and helps achieve attenuation values otherwise attainable only with shielding cabinets. The product allows customers to get EMC problems associated with radiated emission under control easily, thereby protecting sensitive components.


