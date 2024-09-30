New nickel-metal hydride railway battery system

30 September 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Panasonic Energy presented, for the first time, its new nickel-metal hydride battery system for railway vehicles at InnoTrans 2024 in Berlin. The modular Ni-MH battery system is engineered to provide an auxiliary power supply for railway vehicles, offering a range of features that sets it apart from traditional systems.

Key features of the Ni-MH battery system include its compact and scalable design, allowing for flexible mounting on vehicles. This not only saves space, but also contributes to improved efficiency and performance. Additionally, the system boasts a long lifespan, reducing the need for frequent replacements, and minimising downtime.

Maintenance-free and equipped with a remote monitoring function, the Ni-MH battery system enables easy diagnosis and monitoring, enhancing operational reliability and safety. It eliminates the need for electrolyte refilling, offering a hassle-free solution for railway operators. If desired, the system can also replace an existing battery system running on Ni-Cd batteries.

A further advantage is that the new Ni-MH battery system is not classified as class 9 dangerous goods. This means that the transportation requirements are less stringent, which simplifies logistics and operational processes for railroad companies. Notably, the system does not contain environmentally hazardous substances such as lead (Pb) and cadmium (Cd), aligning with Panasonic Energy’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Credit(s)

Avnet Abacus





