Development board supports Arduino and ST Morpho

The STM32 Nucleo-64 board provides an affordable and flexible way for users to try out new concepts and build prototypes by choosing from the various combinations of performance and power consumption features provided by the STM32 microcontroller. For the compatible boards, the internal or external SMPS significantly reduces power consumption in run mode.
The Arduino UNO V3 connectivity support and the ST morpho headers allow the easy expansion of the functionality of the STM32 Nucleo open development platform with a wide choice of specialised shields. For development, the STM32 Nucleo-64 board does not require any separate probe as it integrates the ST-LINK debugger/programmer.
The board has an integrated user LED and one user and one reset hardware pushbutton. They feature a USB-C connector for communication with a host programming system.
The STM32 Nucleo-64 board comes with the STM32 comprehensive free software libraries and examples available with the STM32Cube MCU package.
