Power module for industrial and medical

30 September 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The TUNS1200 is a compact power converter from Cosel that has a 1,2 kW low-profile onboard AC/DC power module. Designed for demanding worldwide applications, the module has an input voltage range of 85 to 305 V AC, and is certified to meet industrial and medical standards.

Packaged in a sealed plastic case with aluminium baseplate, the TUNS1200 has a height of just 12,7 mm, and weighs less than 280 grams. The TUNS1200’s footprint is up to 36% smaller, while delivering 21% more power than comparable 1 kW units. The module can be operated with a range of -40 to 100°C on its baseplate.

TUNS1200 modules can be paralleled up to nine units for a combined rating of up to 9,75 kW. Their output voltage can be adjusted down to zero volts, and they are easily set to constant voltage or constant current operating modes.

Three output voltages are available in the TUNS1200 series:

• TUNS1200F12: 12 V, 84 A.

• TUNS1200F28: 28 V, 43 A.

• TUNS1200F48: 48 V, 25 A.

Output voltage can be adjusted using the trimming pin, although the TUNS1200 series include an active voltage trimming input (VTRM), making it possible to adjust the output voltage down to zero by applying an external voltage source. These power modules have a power efficiency of 92% typical and a power factor of 0,98 at 100 V.

For applications such as battery chargers requiring constant current, the TUNS1200 includes a dedicated control pin, allowing the constant current to be set from just above zero to the desired current.

The units have a 3000 V AC input to output, 2000 V AC input to ground, and 500 V AC. output to ground isolation. Overcurrent, overvoltage and thermal protection are included as standard.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


