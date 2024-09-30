AFE enables the software-defined factory

30 September 2024

NXP’s N-AFE analogue front-end family of devices for factory automation enables the software-defined factory. With its software-configurable analogue inputs, where each input can be configured for voltage, current, resistance, or temperature, NXP’s N-AFE enables a new level of flexibility. In addition, with the N-AFE’s enhanced accuracy and precision in the manufacturing floor measurement, product quality is greatly improved.

NXP’s N-AFE advanced diagnostics and anomaly detection features enable predictive maintenance, making it possible to identify issues before they occur, to avoid downtime. All these features and more allow manufacturers to create a highly efficient smart factory.

The N-AFE integrates all the signal chain building blocks: protection, multiplexer, amplifier, ADC and digital filtering. Several options are available: low power or high speed, with or without voltage/current excitation, and all of them available with the same package and pin-to-pin compatibility.

