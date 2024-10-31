Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Print this page printer friendly version

MIRTEC to enhance AOI machines with Siemens’ Valor Process Preparation software

31 October 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

MIRTEC, a global specialist in 3D and 2D vision optical inspection solutions for surface-mount technology, semiconductor, and LED manufacturing, has signed a global partnership agreement with Siemens Digital Industries Software to integrate Siemens’ Valor Process Preparation software with its automated optical inspection (AOI) and solder paste inspection (SPI) machines worldwide.

The adoption of Valor Process Preparation enables MIRTEC to help its customers boost manufacturing productivity by offering an accurate and seamless transition from design to programming of AOI/SPI machines. Valor supports a wide range of assembly machines and product types, allowing MIRTEC customers to streamline programming along the length of the line from a variety of data sources and formats, including Gerber, ODB++, and other popular protocols.

Electronics manufacturing services providers and electronics contract manufacturers working in high-mix environments will be able to use the automation, simplification, and time savings that the combination of the MIRTEC machines enhanced with Siemens’ software bring, helping them to elevate the new production introduction process to a completely new level of efficiency.

“MIRTEC’s customers can take virtually any design file and automatically create strong programming capability based on ODB++Process, not only for the MIRTEC AOI/SPI machines, but for seamless connection with SMT machines,” said Chanhwa Park, CEO, MIRTEC. “With Siemens’ Valor Process Preparation software offered alongside our industry-leading machines, our ability to quickly deliver consistent and reliable solutions globally also helps to increase our core customers’ trust in MIRTEC.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with MIRTEC for the benefit of electronics engineers around the world,” said Jeremy Schitter, product line director for Valor, Siemens Digital Industry Software. “With this collaboration, a physical assembled board is no longer mandatory to enable programming for inspection equipment. The full digitalisation of the product allows customers to not only shorten the programming time, but to optimise the quality of the output – significantly reducing the tedious debugging time on the machines.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 824 1427
Email: sales@techmet.co.za
www: www.techmet.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Techmet


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Yamaha accelerates transition to next-gen vehicle lighting
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Europe’s automotive lighting makers are moving away from traditional electrical production techniques to become high-speed, precision electronic assemblers.

Read more...
Eight ways temporary solder mask is used for electronic assembly
Testerion Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
While it is most used to mask open vias in a wave soldering process, operators find all kinds of creative ways to use solder mask to solve process challenges.

Read more...
Smart AOI provides essential inspection
Testerion Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
TRI has introduced the Core Features 3D AOI, the TR7700QC SII, which is equipped with essential inspection functionalities tailored for the electronics manufacturing industry.

Read more...
Newest mounter designed for the autonomous factory
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic has now started accepting orders for its newest modular mounter NPM-GW. This mounter is designed to enhance production lines with the end goal of having a fully functioning autonomous factory.

Read more...
Autonomous labour-saving factory solution
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
With predictive and targeted maintenance options to maximise uptime, the NPM-GH from Panasonic is the first step to a truly autonomous factory.

Read more...
Easy-PC celebrates 40 years in PCB design
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Number One Systems celebrates 40 years of success with the release of its latest update, Easy-PC Version 28, featuring more than 40 new enhancements.

Read more...
The next generation of reflow oven
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
BTU’s Pyramax family of high-throughput convection reflow ovens provide excellence for SMT solder reflow, semiconductor packaging and LED packaging and assembly.

Read more...
Intelligent pick-and-place productivity
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic’s MY300 series delivers SMT pick-and-place at next level precision and flexibility in a fast, small and smart format.

Read more...
Simple and intelligent assembly
ZETECH ONE Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Universal Instruments’ Value Series Omni Inserter brings intelligence and simplicity to back-end electronics assembly automation, and delivers accurate insertion of components at high speed.

Read more...
An approach to modernising manufacturing operations
Schneider Electric South Africa Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
To ensure that the modernisation of their processes is a smooth and successful transition, companies must implement change management, which is?a systematic approach to dealing with the transition or transformation of an organisation’s goals, processes or technologies.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved