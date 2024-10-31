MIRTEC to enhance AOI machines with Siemens’ Valor Process Preparation software

MIRTEC, a global specialist in 3D and 2D vision optical inspection solutions for surface-mount technology, semiconductor, and LED manufacturing, has signed a global partnership agreement with Siemens Digital Industries Software to integrate Siemens’ Valor Process Preparation software with its automated optical inspection (AOI) and solder paste inspection (SPI) machines worldwide.
The adoption of Valor Process Preparation enables MIRTEC to help its customers boost manufacturing productivity by offering an accurate and seamless transition from design to programming of AOI/SPI machines. Valor supports a wide range of assembly machines and product types, allowing MIRTEC customers to streamline programming along the length of the line from a variety of data sources and formats, including Gerber, ODB++, and other popular protocols.
Electronics manufacturing services providers and electronics contract manufacturers working in high-mix environments will be able to use the automation, simplification, and time savings that the combination of the MIRTEC machines enhanced with Siemens’ software bring, helping them to elevate the new production introduction process to a completely new level of efficiency.
“MIRTEC’s customers can take virtually any design file and automatically create strong programming capability based on ODB++Process, not only for the MIRTEC AOI/SPI machines, but for seamless connection with SMT machines,” said Chanhwa Park, CEO, MIRTEC. “With Siemens’ Valor Process Preparation software offered alongside our industry-leading machines, our ability to quickly deliver consistent and reliable solutions globally also helps to increase our core customers’ trust in MIRTEC.”
“We are pleased to collaborate with MIRTEC for the benefit of electronics engineers around the world,” said Jeremy Schitter, product line director for Valor, Siemens Digital Industry Software. “With this collaboration, a physical assembled board is no longer mandatory to enable programming for inspection equipment. The full digitalisation of the product allows customers to not only shorten the programming time, but to optimise the quality of the output – significantly reducing the tedious debugging time on the machines.”
Yamaha accelerates transition to next-gen vehicle lighting Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Europe’s automotive lighting makers are moving away from traditional electrical production techniques to become high-speed, precision electronic assemblers.
Read more...Smart AOI provides essential inspection Testerion
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
TRI has introduced the Core Features 3D AOI, the TR7700QC SII, which is equipped with essential inspection functionalities tailored for the electronics manufacturing industry.
Read more...Newest mounter designed for the autonomous factory Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic has now started accepting orders for its newest modular mounter NPM-GW. This mounter is designed to enhance production lines with the end goal of having a fully functioning autonomous factory.
Read more...The next generation of reflow oven MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
BTU’s Pyramax family of high-throughput convection reflow ovens provide excellence for SMT solder reflow, semiconductor packaging and LED packaging and assembly.
Read more...Simple and intelligent assembly ZETECH ONE
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Universal Instruments’ Value Series Omni Inserter brings intelligence and simplicity to back-end electronics assembly automation, and delivers accurate insertion of components at high speed.
Read more...An approach to modernising manufacturing operations Schneider Electric South Africa
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
To ensure that the modernisation of their processes is a smooth and successful transition, companies must implement change management, which is?a systematic approach to dealing with the transition or transformation of an organisation’s goals, processes or technologies.