MIRTEC to enhance AOI machines with Siemens’ Valor Process Preparation software

31 October 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

MIRTEC, a global specialist in 3D and 2D vision optical inspection solutions for surface-mount technology, semiconductor, and LED manufacturing, has signed a global partnership agreement with Siemens Digital Industries Software to integrate Siemens’ Valor Process Preparation software with its automated optical inspection (AOI) and solder paste inspection (SPI) machines worldwide.

The adoption of Valor Process Preparation enables MIRTEC to help its customers boost manufacturing productivity by offering an accurate and seamless transition from design to programming of AOI/SPI machines. Valor supports a wide range of assembly machines and product types, allowing MIRTEC customers to streamline programming along the length of the line from a variety of data sources and formats, including Gerber, ODB++, and other popular protocols.

Electronics manufacturing services providers and electronics contract manufacturers working in high-mix environments will be able to use the automation, simplification, and time savings that the combination of the MIRTEC machines enhanced with Siemens’ software bring, helping them to elevate the new production introduction process to a completely new level of efficiency.

“MIRTEC’s customers can take virtually any design file and automatically create strong programming capability based on ODB++Process, not only for the MIRTEC AOI/SPI machines, but for seamless connection with SMT machines,” said Chanhwa Park, CEO, MIRTEC. “With Siemens’ Valor Process Preparation software offered alongside our industry-leading machines, our ability to quickly deliver consistent and reliable solutions globally also helps to increase our core customers’ trust in MIRTEC.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with MIRTEC for the benefit of electronics engineers around the world,” said Jeremy Schitter, product line director for Valor, Siemens Digital Industry Software. “With this collaboration, a physical assembled board is no longer mandatory to enable programming for inspection equipment. The full digitalisation of the product allows customers to not only shorten the programming time, but to optimise the quality of the output – significantly reducing the tedious debugging time on the machines.”

Credit(s)

Techmet





