Quectel adds to its portfolio

31 October 2024





Quectel Wireless Solutions has added three new short-range modules to its portfolio. The modules are the FC30R, a cost-effective, industrial-grade Wi-Fi module; the FCU743R, featuring Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities; and the FCM740D, an MCU with Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The FC30R is an ultra-compact, cost-effective industrial-grade Wi-Fi module that supports IEEE 802.11 b/g/n standards. Measuring just 12,0 x 12,0 x 2,1 mm , it is perfect for size-sensitive applications. It can be seamlessly integrated with Quectel 5G modules (RT620T series), 4G modules (EG25 series, AG35 series, EG95 series, EC21 series, EC25 series, EC20 series, EC200A series, EC200R series, EC300R-LA series), and other application processors from companies like NXP, ST, TI, and Ambarella, making it suitable for a wide range of M2M applications including EV chargers, mobile hotspots, on-board diagnostics (OBD), gateways and industrial PDAs.





The FCU743R is a USB interface, high-performance Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 module that supports the 2,4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi bands. The module can realise high-speed, low-power WLAN wireless transmission with a maximum data transmission rate of up to 150 Mbps. With an ultra-compact size of 13,0 x 12,2 x 2,0 mm , the module is ideal for size-sensitive applications.

Surface-mount technology makes FCU743R an ideal solution for durable and rugged designs, and the low profile and small size of LCC package ensure that it can be easily embedded into size-constrained applications and provide reliable connectivity with these applications.

The FCM740D is an MCU Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 module, that boasts a high-performance processor with a frequency of up to 120 MHz, and supports IEEE 802.11b/g/n protocol and BLE 5.2. The module features built-in 256 kB SRAM and optional 2/4 MB flash. The module complies with WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK and WPA3-SAE security standards. The FCM740D has an LCC + DIP form factor with an ultra-compact size of 20,3 x 15,8 x 2,7 mm , which optimises the size and cost for customers.





With a variety of low-power modes and long connection keep-alive mechanisms, the module is perfect for smart home, industrial IoT, consumer electronics and other applications, especially home appliances, small-sized smart lighting and other applications, and IoT devices with high-temperature requirements, such as HVAC, dimmer, light strips, smart sockets.

