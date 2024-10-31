Quectel adds to its portfolio

Quectel Wireless Solutions has added three new short-range modules to its portfolio. The modules are the FC30R, a cost-effective, industrial-grade Wi-Fi module; the FCU743R, featuring Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities; and the FCM740D, an MCU with Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2.
The FC30R is an ultra-compact, cost-effective industrial-grade Wi-Fi module that supports IEEE 802.11 b/g/n standards. Measuring just 12,0 x 12,0 x 2,1 mm, it is perfect for size-sensitive applications. It can be seamlessly integrated with Quectel 5G modules (RT620T series), 4G modules (EG25 series, AG35 series, EG95 series, EC21 series, EC25 series, EC20 series, EC200A series, EC200R series, EC300R-LA series), and other application processors from companies like NXP, ST, TI, and Ambarella, making it suitable for a wide range of M2M applications including EV chargers, mobile hotspots, on-board diagnostics (OBD), gateways and industrial PDAs.
The FCU743R is a USB interface, high-performance Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 module that supports the 2,4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi bands. The module can realise high-speed, low-power WLAN wireless transmission with a maximum data transmission rate of up to 150 Mbps. With an ultra-compact size of 13,0 x 12,2 x 2,0 mm, the module is ideal for size-sensitive applications.
Surface-mount technology makes FCU743R an ideal solution for durable and rugged designs, and the low profile and small size of LCC package ensure that it can be easily embedded into size-constrained applications and provide reliable connectivity with these applications.
The FCM740D is an MCU Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 module, that boasts a high-performance processor with a frequency of up to 120 MHz, and supports IEEE 802.11b/g/n protocol and BLE 5.2. The module features built-in 256 kB SRAM and optional 2/4 MB flash. The module complies with WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK and WPA3-SAE security standards. The FCM740D has an LCC + DIP form factor with an ultra-compact size of 20,3 x 15,8 x 2,7 mm, which optimises the size and cost for customers.
With a variety of low-power modes and long connection keep-alive mechanisms, the module is perfect for smart home, industrial IoT, consumer electronics and other applications, especially home appliances, small-sized smart lighting and other applications, and IoT devices with high-temperature requirements, such as HVAC, dimmer, light strips, smart sockets.
Two-stage linear RF power amplifier iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CMX90A006 from CML Micro is a two-stage linear RF power amplifier delivering +33 dBm of output power over the frequency range of 860 to 930 MHz.
Read more...Open-source flexibility for IoT gateway Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SRG-CM4 brings all the open-source flexibility of the Raspberry Pi OS and ecosystem to AAEON’s signature rugged, durable gateway design to create a truly industry-ready, modular system.
Read more...Matter-over-Thread smart locks RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.
Read more...Wireless LTE connectivity Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Links Field Network’s focus is international roaming data, and by leveraging their holding company’s international footprint and pricing structure, Links Field Networks South Africa works closely with their local shareholder to offer fully connected devices, regardless of where it is to be used globally.
Read more...Evolution of the connected healthcare system Concilium Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The combination of advances in the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud services impact the changes you see in healthcare today.
Read more...RF agile transceiver Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361S-CSL from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated, RF agile transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G applications operating up to 6 GHz.
Read more...Compact MCU with advanced customisation Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Microchip PIC16F13145 is the ideal solution for designs with minimal logic and configurable analogue I/O, featuring rapid comparators for improved data acquisition.