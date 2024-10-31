Open-source flexibility for IoT gateway

The SRG-CM4 brings all the open-source flexibility of the Raspberry Pi OS and ecosystem to AAEON’s signature rugged, durable gateway design to create a truly industry-ready, modular system. Compatible with multiple Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 SKUs and featuring an independent shell design packed with adaptable interfaces, the SRG-CM4 makes fast, modular deployment possible in even the harshest of environments.
The SRG-CM4 allows users to take advantage of the vast repository of open-source software packages, development tools, and pre-configured libraries offered by the Raspberry Pi OS, facilitating rapid development and fast time to market. It also provides ample choice of module support, compatible with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 SKUs with between 1 to 8 GB of RAM and 8 to 32 GB eMMC storage.
Channelling the capabilities of the chosen compute module is the SRG-CM4’s adaptable set of industrial interfaces. With two switchable serial ports offering RS-232/422/485, an optional isolated RS-485 signal, CAN 2.0 A/B, and two DI/DO with isolation, the SRG-CM4 holds the keys to building a variety of smart factory applications. Moreover, the SRG-CM4’s dual LAN, a mini card slot, and a HDMI display output make it a suitable solution for smart kiosk or IoT gateway use.
Respective temperature and power input ranges of -20 to 70°C and 9 to 36 V give the system excellent deployment versatility, while also maintaining vibration resistance sufficient to ensure reliable operation in harsh environments. Both wall and DIN-rail mounting options allow for simple integration with existing factory infrastructure, reducing installation complexity.
Two-stage linear RF power amplifier iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CMX90A006 from CML Micro is a two-stage linear RF power amplifier delivering +33 dBm of output power over the frequency range of 860 to 930 MHz.
Read more...Quectel adds to its portfolio iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The modules are the FC30R, a cost-effective, industrial-grade Wi-Fi module; the FCU743R, featuring Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities; and the FCM740D, an MCU with Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2.
Read more...Digital PSU with four variable outputs Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PeakTech 6215 is a laboratory power supply with four separate voltage outputs, each one infinitely variable using the rotary controls on the front of the unit.
Read more...Matter-over-Thread smart locks RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.
Read more...Wireless LTE connectivity Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Links Field Network’s focus is international roaming data, and by leveraging their holding company’s international footprint and pricing structure, Links Field Networks South Africa works closely with their local shareholder to offer fully connected devices, regardless of where it is to be used globally.