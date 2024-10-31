Open-source flexibility for IoT gateway

The SRG-CM4 brings all the open-source flexibility of the Raspberry Pi OS and ecosystem to AAEON’s signature rugged, durable gateway design to create a truly industry-ready, modular system. Compatible with multiple Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 SKUs and featuring an independent shell design packed with adaptable interfaces, the SRG-CM4 makes fast, modular deployment possible in even the harshest of environments.

The SRG-CM4 allows users to take advantage of the vast repository of open-source software packages, development tools, and pre-configured libraries offered by the Raspberry Pi OS, facilitating rapid development and fast time to market. It also provides ample choice of module support, compatible with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 SKUs with between 1 to 8 GB of RAM and 8 to 32 GB eMMC storage.

Channelling the capabilities of the chosen compute module is the SRG-CM4’s adaptable set of industrial interfaces. With two switchable serial ports offering RS-232/422/485, an optional isolated RS-485 signal, CAN 2.0 A/B, and two DI/DO with isolation, the SRG-CM4 holds the keys to building a variety of smart factory applications. Moreover, the SRG-CM4’s dual LAN, a mini card slot, and a HDMI display output make it a suitable solution for smart kiosk or IoT gateway use.

Respective temperature and power input ranges of -20 to 70°C and 9 to 36 V give the system excellent deployment versatility, while also maintaining vibration resistance sufficient to ensure reliable operation in harsh environments. Both wall and DIN-rail mounting options allow for simple integration with existing factory infrastructure, reducing installation complexity.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics






