MediaTek’s new SoC offers extreme performance

31 October 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

MediaTek recently launched the Dimensity 9400, the company’s new flagship chipset optimised for edge-AI applications, immersive gaming, incredible photography, and more. The Dimensity 9400, the fourth and latest in MediaTek’s flagship mobile SoC lineup, offers a massive boost in performance with its second-generation All Big Core design built on Arm’s v9.2 CPU architecture, combined with the most advanced GPU and NPU for extreme performance in a power-efficient design.

The Dimensity 9400 adopts MediaTek’s second-gen All Big Core design, integrating one Arm Cortex-X925 core operating over 3,62 GHz, combined with 3x Cortex-X4 and 4x Cortex-A720 cores. This design offers 35% faster single-core performance, and 28% faster multi-core performance compared to MediaTek’s previous generation flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9300. Built on TSMC’s second-generation 3 nm process, the Dimensity 9400 is up to 40% more power-efficient than its predecessor, providing a longer battery life.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will continue furthering our mission to be the enablers of AI, supporting powerful applications that anticipate users’ needs and adapt to their preferences, while also fuelling generative AI technology with on-device LoRA training and video generation,” said Joe Chen, president at MediaTek. “As the fourth-generation flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9400 continues to build on our momentum of steady growth in market share, and MediaTek’s legacy of delivering flagship performance in the most efficient design for the best user experiences.”

Packing MediaTek’s 8th Generation NPU, the Dimensity 9400 boasts a number of industry firsts for exceptional generative AI performance; it is the first mobile chipset to offer on-device LoRA training, high-quality on-device video generation, and developer support for Agentic AI. To allow users to take advantage of the latest agentic and generative AI applications, the Dimensity 9400 offers up to 80% faster large language model (LLM) prompt performance, while also being up to 35% more power efficient than the Dimensity 9300.

Additional features of the Dimensity 9400 include:

• A refreshed 3GPP Release-17 5G modem with 4CC-CA and up to 7 Gbps sub-6 GHz performance.

• New 4 nm Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chip with 7,3 Gbps data rates performance and up to 50% lower power consumption compared to the previous generation.

• Support for Wi-Fi 7 tri-band MLO.

• MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0, which delivers up to 30 m greater Wi-Fi coverage.

• 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active, Dual Data capabilities to give users more flexibility.

• Support for tri-fold smartphones giving smartphone makers the flexibility to design innovative new form factors.

For more information visit www.mediatek.com





