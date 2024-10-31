32-bit range of MCUs

The broad portfolio of Microchip PIC32 Microcontrollers (MCUs) ranging from entry-level to high-performance devices feature a variety of memory sizes and processing speeds along with robust security, ultra-low power, enhanced touch, and analogue and digital peripherals to incorporate additional functionalities to your design.
The PIC32 MCUs also offer multiple connectivity options including CAN, CAN FD, Hi-Speed/Full-Speed USB and Ethernet.
If your design has outgrown the capabilities of 8- or 16-bit MCUs, the PIC32 family delivers easy scalability, enhanced performance, and larger memory options. Design tools within the common MPLAB development ecosystem are free to download and include:
• MPLAB X – a single integrated development environment supporting all PIC and SAM MCUs.
• MPLAB Harmony – A fully integrated embedded software development framework for Microchip’s 32-bit MCUs that provides flexible and interoperable software modules and easy-to-use APIs.
• MPLAB XC Compiler – A comprehensive solution for software development that integrates with MPLAB X IDE to provide a full graphical front-end.
Development kit for programmable 16-channel low-side driver ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the introduction of ADK-84216, a development kit designed to demonstrate the features of Holt’s recently announced programmable 16-channel low-side driver, HI-84216.
Read more...Microchip’s RTG4 FPGAs achieve highest space qualification ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
QML Class V is the highest level of qualification for space components, and a necessary step to satisfy mission-assurance requirements on the most critical space missions such as human-rated, deep space, and national security programmes.
Read more...Development platform with LCD touchscreen Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32H573I-DK Discovery kit from STMicroelectronics is a complete demonstration and development platform for the STM32H573IIK3Q microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone.
Read more...The future of on-board charging Future Electronics
Passive Components
Engineered to elevate charging performance, the selection of Vishay capacitors, resistors, and other passives redefine reliability and efficiency in on-board charging technology.
Read more...Raspberry Pi loses a few pounds RS South Africa
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new budget-friendly option halves the existing lowest entry point in terms of RAM, while shaving R240 off the selling price locally.