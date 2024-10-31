Categories

32-bit range of MCUs

31 October 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The broad portfolio of Microchip PIC32 Microcontrollers (MCUs) ranging from entry-level to high-performance devices feature a variety of memory sizes and processing speeds along with robust security, ultra-low power, enhanced touch, and analogue and digital peripherals to incorporate additional functionalities to your design.

The PIC32 MCUs also offer multiple connectivity options including CAN, CAN FD, Hi-Speed/Full-Speed USB and Ethernet.

If your design has outgrown the capabilities of 8- or 16-bit MCUs, the PIC32 family delivers easy scalability, enhanced performance, and larger memory options. Design tools within the common MPLAB development ecosystem are free to download and include:

• MPLAB X – a single integrated development environment supporting all PIC and SAM MCUs.

• MPLAB Harmony – A fully integrated embedded software development framework for Microchip’s 32-bit MCUs that provides flexible and interoperable software modules and easy-to-use APIs.

• MPLAB XC Compiler – A comprehensive solution for software development that integrates with MPLAB X IDE to provide a full graphical front-end.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Further reading:

Development kit for programmable 16-channel low-side driver
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the introduction of ADK-84216, a development kit designed to demonstrate the features of Holt’s recently announced programmable 16-channel low-side driver, HI-84216.

Read more...
MediaTek’s new SoC offers extreme performance
DSP, Micros & Memory
MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 flagship SoC offers extreme performance and efficiency by combining a second-generation All Big Core design with industry-leading AI, compute, and gaming capabilities.

Read more...
Microchip’s RTG4 FPGAs achieve highest space qualification
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
QML Class V is the highest level of qualification for space components, and a necessary step to satisfy mission-assurance requirements on the most critical space missions such as human-rated, deep space, and national security programmes.

Read more...
New VelocityDRIVE Software Platform
RS South Africa DSP, Micros & Memory
The VelocityDRIVE Software Platform for software-defined vehicles enables switch-management communication based on standardised YANG models.

Read more...
Development platform with LCD touchscreen
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32H573I-DK Discovery kit from STMicroelectronics is a complete demonstration and development platform for the STM32H573IIK3Q microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone.

Read more...
The future of on-board charging
Future Electronics Passive Components
Engineered to elevate charging performance, the selection of Vishay capacitors, resistors, and other passives redefine reliability and efficiency in on-board charging technology.

Read more...
Programmable power and data acquisition modules
CST Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
TapBus programmable power supply, metering and I/O modules include pre-implemented communication interfaces, automatic addressing, encryption, and configurable access control.

Read more...
Acceleration sensors for wearables
Future Electronics Test & Measurement
Bosch Sensortec has introduced two new acceleration sensors, the BMA530 and BMA580, both offered in a compact size of only 1,2 x 0,8 x 0,55 mm.

Read more...
Raspberry Pi loses a few pounds
RS South Africa DSP, Micros & Memory
The new budget-friendly option halves the existing lowest entry point in terms of RAM, while shaving R240 off the selling price locally.

Read more...
Development board supports Arduino and ST Morpho
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The Arduino UNO V3 connectivity support and the ST Morpho headers allow the easy expansion of the functionality of the STM32 Nucleo open development platform with a wide choice of specialised shields.

Read more...











