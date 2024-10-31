32-bit range of MCUs

The broad portfolio of Microchip PIC32 Microcontrollers (MCUs) ranging from entry-level to high-performance devices feature a variety of memory sizes and processing speeds along with robust security, ultra-low power, enhanced touch, and analogue and digital peripherals to incorporate additional functionalities to your design.

The PIC32 MCUs also offer multiple connectivity options including CAN, CAN FD, Hi-Speed/Full-Speed USB and Ethernet.

If your design has outgrown the capabilities of 8- or 16-bit MCUs, the PIC32 family delivers easy scalability, enhanced performance, and larger memory options. Design tools within the common MPLAB development ecosystem are free to download and include:

• MPLAB X – a single integrated development environment supporting all PIC and SAM MCUs.

• MPLAB Harmony – A fully integrated embedded software development framework for Microchip’s 32-bit MCUs that provides flexible and interoperable software modules and easy-to-use APIs.

• MPLAB XC Compiler – A comprehensive solution for software development that integrates with MPLAB X IDE to provide a full graphical front-end.

