Smart AOI provides essential inspection

Test Research Inc (TRI) has introduced the Core Features 3D AOI, the TR7700QC SII. This unit is equipped with essential inspection functionalities tailored for the electronics manufacturing industry.
The Core Features 3D AOI features user-friendly programming for easy setup, flexible IPC-610 inspection algorithms, optional AI-powered solutions, and compliance with the latest Smart Factory standards. Featuring a
12 MP high-speed camera, it offers four factory-setting configurations ranging from high-resolution 10 µm to high-speed 15 µm.
Powered by IPC-610-compliant algorithms, the 3D AOI system can inspect the most intricate solder joint defects, including THT components. Interactive 3D models help operators quickly review detected defects, such as lifted BGA components, IC leads, connectors, switches, and other mounted devices.
The TR7700QC SII also enables efficient inspection of both tall (up to 40 mm) and short components during the same inspection. The AOI unit supports current Smart Factory Standards, including the IPC-CFX and The Hermes Standard.
