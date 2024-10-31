The next generation of reflow oven

31 October 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The company’s ovens provide optimised lead-free processing for the ultimate productivity and efficiency.

BTU’s exclusive closed-loop convection control provides precise heating and cooling, programmable heat transfer, and reduced nitrogen consumption, adding up to the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. With 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-zone air or nitrogen models, 350°C maximum temperature, and a comprehensive menu of options, Pyramax reflow ovens are versatile performers that offer incredible value.

The Pyramax solder reflow oven features BTU’s proprietary WINCON software, one of the leading solder reflow oven control systems in the industry. WINCON features a simplified user interface and incredibly powerful reflow soldering analytical capabilities. The latest versions of WINCON include BTU’s cost-saving Energy Pilot feature and the RecipePro recipe generator platform. Both Energy Pilot and RecipePro allow users to minimise the total cost of ownership:

• Energy Pilot reduces running costs automatically during idle times.

• RecipePro attacks set-up time by generating a starting recipe when setting up a new process.

BTU’s Pyramax family of products is backed by a comprehensive warranty.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





