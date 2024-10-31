Categories

AI & ML



A perfect match for next-gen computing

31 October 2024 AI & ML

Teguar has announced an innovative partnership with Hailo, an AI chip maker renowned for its high-performance edge AI accelerators. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Teguar’s mission to provide powerful and reliable computing solutions for a wide range of industries.

This partnership aims to meet this demand by integrating Hailo’s state-of-the-art AI accelerators into Teguar’s robust computer systems. The synergy between hardware and power promises to deliver performance and efficiency for multiple different applications. The state-of-the-art design of Hailo’s AI chips, or Neural Processing Units (NPUs), efficiently handles complex neural network computations at the edge. Operation on the device reduces latency, energy consumption, and costs associated with cloud-based AI processing. As a result of leveraging these AI accelerators, Teguar’s customers can expect enhanced real-time data processing capabilities, enabling smarter, faster, and more efficient operations.

This integration is set to open a world of possibilities in the sectors of industrial automation, healthcare, and intelligent infrastructures.


