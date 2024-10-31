Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





AI & ML



Print this page printer friendly version

AAEON introduces Amston Lake to processor options

31 October 2024 AI & ML

Embedded computing company AAEON has launched the PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6, both featuring the new Intel Atom x7000RE processor series for the edge.

Both the 2,5-inch PICO-ITX and 3,5-inch SubCompact board go to market with models equipped with Intel Atom x7433RE and Intel Atom x7835RE, while the GENE-ASL6 will also have the adoption of the Intel Atom x7213RE processor, with all three maxing out at 12 W.

PICO-ASL4

Built on the standard 100 x 72 mm PICO-ITX form factor, the PICO-ASL4 offers extensive onboard options, including dual LAN and six USB ports, along with Intel Time Coordinated Computing and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN). As a result, AAEON has identified this compact solution as an ideal choice for those seeking a discreet single-board computer capable of managing latency-sensitive workloads in fields such as smart transportation and manufacturing.

The PICO-ASL4 showcases innovative design by eliminating the product line’s standard heat spreader, and instead employing a slim, all-in-one heatsink. This change results in a more low-profile board, while still maintaining a default temperature tolerance range of -40 to 85°C. Additionally, the PICO-ASL4 distinguishes itself from previous models with its SODIMM-based system memory, which supports up to 16 GB of DDR5.

Despite its extensive temperature range and thermal design modifications, the PICO-ASL4 maintains a fully functional I/O, featuring dual LAN ports (both 2.5 and 1 GbE), dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and an HDMI 1.4 port. The board’s internal connectors provide access to serial communication through four COM port headers, a 4-bit GPIO, and SMBus/I2C. Enhancing its display capabilities are LVDS and optional eDP 1.4, granting users two simultaneous displays.

GENE-ASL6

The GENE-ASL6 is specifically designed for edge gateway and digital signage applications. This board supports three simultaneous displays via its HDMI, VGA, and LVDS interfaces, and it includes audio functionality with Line-In, Line-Out, and microphone options. This combination also paves the way for potential smart kiosk deployments, where the GENE-ASL6’s optional TPM 2.0 and CPU-native encryption and decryption optimisations would provide significant advantages.

For edge device applications, the GENE-ASL6 features three LAN ports, each operating at 2.5 GbE. It also supports advanced serial communication through four COM connectors (two RS-232/422/485 and two RS-232), an 8-bit GPIO, and SMBus/I2C. Additionally, the board offers an impressive array of expansion options, including an M.2 2230 E-Key, an M.2 3052 B-Key, a Nano SIM card slot, and a full-size mSATA/mPCIe slot. These options facilitate the integration of wireless communication modules for Wi-Fi and 5G, and high-speed storage solutions.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

A perfect match for next-gen computing
Vepac Electronics AI & ML
Teguar’s collaboration with Hailo marks a significant step forward in their mission to provide powerful and reliable computing solutions for a wide range of industries.

Read more...
High-performance low SWaP SDR
RFiber Solutions AI & ML
The Matchstiq X40 from Epiq is a high-performance low SWaP SDR optimised for AI and ML and the RF edge.

Read more...
Protecting rhinos with a tech shield
AI & ML
HYDRA provides instant data creation, and aggregates data from drones, cameras, sensors, and mobile apps to provide a comprehensive picture of what’s happening across these large landscapes.

Read more...
Open-source flexibility for IoT gateway
Vepac Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SRG-CM4 brings all the open-source flexibility of the Raspberry Pi OS and ecosystem to AAEON’s signature rugged, durable gateway design to create a truly industry-ready, modular system.

Read more...
HTML5 WebPanel with Linux, Android, or AutomationBrowser
Vepac Electronics Opto-Electronics
Having a front protection rating of IP65, and additional features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, RS232 integrated, these panels are an excellent solution for most industrial applications.

Read more...
Digital PSU with four variable outputs
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The PeakTech 6215 is a laboratory power supply with four separate voltage outputs, each one infinitely variable using the rotary controls on the front of the unit.

Read more...
Suppressing EMI with filters
Vepac Electronics Circuit & System Protection
EMI/RFI filters play an important role in reducing the high-frequency noise that is generated by various electrical and electronic devices.

Read more...
Power module for industrial and medical
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The TUNS1200 is a compact power converter from Cosel that has a 1,2 kW low-profile onboard AC/DC power module, and is designed for demanding worldwide applications.

Read more...
Modular sub racks, front panels and modules
Vepac Electronics Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Vero’s industry-compliant KM6 range is a modular, pluggable, 19-inch rack-based enclosure to securely house and protect electronic equipment.

Read more...
Avnet Silica launches new AI microsite
Avnet Silica AI & ML
Avnet Silica has developed a new AI microsite where visitors can discover a plethora of AI/ML resources, including technical articles, webinars, and podcasts.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved