i.MX RT700 for the AI-enabled edge

31 October 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

NXP Semiconductors has announced its new i.MX RT700 crossover MCU family, designed to power smart AI-enabled edge devices, such as wearables, consumer medical devices, smart home devices and HMI platforms. The i.MX RT700 family delivers an optimised combination of high performance, extensive integration, advanced functionality, and power efficiency for the new era of edge AI computing.

Featuring up to five powerful cores in a single device, the i.MX RT700 includes the first instantiation of the eIQ Neutron NPU in a crossover MCU, accelerating AI workloads by up to 172x, while simultaneously reducing energy per inference by up to 119x.

The i.MX RT700 crossover MCUs also integrate up to 7,5 MB ultra-low power SRAM and offer a 30-70% reduction in power consumption compared to previous generations.


