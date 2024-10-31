NXP Semiconductors has announced its new i.MX RT700 crossover MCU family, designed to power smart AI-enabled edge devices, such as wearables, consumer medical devices, smart home devices and HMI platforms. The i.MX RT700 family delivers an optimised combination of high performance, extensive integration, advanced functionality, and power efficiency for the new era of edge AI computing.
Featuring up to five powerful cores in a single device, the i.MX RT700 includes the first instantiation of the eIQ Neutron NPU in a crossover MCU, accelerating AI workloads by up to 172x, while simultaneously reducing energy per inference by up to 119x.
The i.MX RT700 crossover MCUs also integrate up to 7,5 MB ultra-low power SRAM and offer a 30-70% reduction in power consumption compared to previous generations.
Development kit for programmable 16-channel low-side driver
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the introduction of ADK-84216, a development kit designed to demonstrate the features of Holt's recently announced programmable 16-channel low-side driver, HI-84216.
Microchip's RTG4 FPGAs achieve highest space qualification
QML Class V is the highest level of qualification for space components, and a necessary step to satisfy mission-assurance requirements on the most critical space missions such as human-rated, deep space, and national security programmes.
32-bit range of MCUs
If your design has outgrown the capabilities of 8- or 16-bit MCUs, the PIC32 family delivers easy scalability, enhanced performance, and larger memory options.
Moulded inductors
Abracon's mini-moulded inductors bring all the advantages of their larger counterparts, including superior EMI shielding, high power density, and low core losses, despite their compact size.
Development platform with LCD touchscreen
The STM32H573I-DK Discovery kit from STMicroelectronics is a complete demonstration and development platform for the STM32H573IIK3Q microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone.
The future of on-board charging
Engineered to elevate charging performance, the selection of Vishay capacitors, resistors, and other passives redefine reliability and efficiency in on-board charging technology.