Versatile high-current contacts

Mill-Max has announced the release of its number 36 contact, a unique contact designed to accept a wide range of lead sizes, while providing low insertion force and high current carrying capacity. The receptacles assembled with the number 36 contact are produced in a variety of termination styles to address the many interconnect requirements typically found in electronic assemblies.
The Mill-Max number 36 contact accepts lead diameters of 0,022 to 0,042-inch (0,56 to 1,07 mm), with initial insertion force averages ranging from 180 grams at the low end to 560 grams at the top of the acceptance range. The relatively low forces for these contacts make for easier mating and de-mating of multi-pin connections.
The wide acceptance range enables them to be used across applications for power and signal connections, simplifying receptacle choice, reducing the variety of components on a bill of materials, and allowing for uniform mounting hole layouts. The unique design of this four-finger contact allows it to stand out for its compliancy across the entire pin acceptance range, which means that the contact can alternate accepting the largest lead followed by the smallest lead while maintaining a reliable electrical connection.
Along with wide range and low force, these receptacles exhibit low contact resistance of 4 to 10 mΩ, and high current carrying capacity of 16 A maximum or 12,8 A de-rated, making them ideal in connector and cable assemblies, or as PCB jacks for power connections in a wide range of applications from communications equipment to pumps, fans, DC motor,s and industrial control equipment.
High-density coax assemblies RFiber Solutions
Interconnection
WithWave’s high speed and high-density multi-coax cable assemblies provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations.
Read more...High-speed data transmission connectors Spectrum Concepts
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Fischer Connectors is expanding its platform capabilities to meet the most demanding connectivity requirements for high-speed data transfer using the USB 3.2 Gen 2 protocol up to 10 Gbit/s.
Read more...IO-Link compatible fibre-optic sensor Vepac Electronics
Interconnection
The DFS71 is a digital fibre-optic sensor with configurable outputs: single output with remote input, redundant, complementary, and classic, which can all be configured as PNP (source), NPN (sink), or push/pull.
Read more...High-performance connector
Interconnection
The CMM SMPM Series is the result of a collaboration between Nicomatic, a leader in connectors for harsh environments, and Radiall, an expert in RF coaxial connectors.
Read more...Multi-channel SMPM cable assembly RFiber Solutions
Interconnection
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPM cable assemblies provide a choice of 26,5, 40 or 50 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.