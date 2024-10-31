Versatile high-current contacts

31 October 2024 Interconnection

Mill-Max has announced the release of its number 36 contact, a unique contact designed to accept a wide range of lead sizes, while providing low insertion force and high current carrying capacity. The receptacles assembled with the number 36 contact are produced in a variety of termination styles to address the many interconnect requirements typically found in electronic assemblies.

The Mill-Max number 36 contact accepts lead diameters of 0,022 to 0,042-inch (0,56 to 1,07 mm), with initial insertion force averages ranging from 180 grams at the low end to 560 grams at the top of the acceptance range. The relatively low forces for these contacts make for easier mating and de-mating of multi-pin connections.

The wide acceptance range enables them to be used across applications for power and signal connections, simplifying receptacle choice, reducing the variety of components on a bill of materials, and allowing for uniform mounting hole layouts. The unique design of this four-finger contact allows it to stand out for its compliancy across the entire pin acceptance range, which means that the contact can alternate accepting the largest lead followed by the smallest lead while maintaining a reliable electrical connection.

Along with wide range and low force, these receptacles exhibit low contact resistance of 4 to 10 mΩ, and high current carrying capacity of 16 A maximum or 12,8 A de-rated, making them ideal in connector and cable assemblies, or as PCB jacks for power connections in a wide range of applications from communications equipment to pumps, fans, DC motor,s and industrial control equipment.

