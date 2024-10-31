Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Versatile high-current contacts

31 October 2024 Interconnection

Mill-Max has announced the release of its number 36 contact, a unique contact designed to accept a wide range of lead sizes, while providing low insertion force and high current carrying capacity. The receptacles assembled with the number 36 contact are produced in a variety of termination styles to address the many interconnect requirements typically found in electronic assemblies.

The Mill-Max number 36 contact accepts lead diameters of 0,022 to 0,042-inch (0,56 to 1,07 mm), with initial insertion force averages ranging from 180 grams at the low end to 560 grams at the top of the acceptance range. The relatively low forces for these contacts make for easier mating and de-mating of multi-pin connections.

The wide acceptance range enables them to be used across applications for power and signal connections, simplifying receptacle choice, reducing the variety of components on a bill of materials, and allowing for uniform mounting hole layouts. The unique design of this four-finger contact allows it to stand out for its compliancy across the entire pin acceptance range, which means that the contact can alternate accepting the largest lead followed by the smallest lead while maintaining a reliable electrical connection.

Along with wide range and low force, these receptacles exhibit low contact resistance of 4 to 10 mΩ, and high current carrying capacity of 16 A maximum or 12,8 A de-rated, making them ideal in connector and cable assemblies, or as PCB jacks for power connections in a wide range of applications from communications equipment to pumps, fans, DC motor,s and industrial control equipment.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Email: sales@spectrumconcepts.co.za
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High-density coax assemblies
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
WithWave’s high speed and high-density multi-coax cable assemblies provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations.

Read more...
Mill-Max expands organic fibre plug receptacle lineup
Spectrum Concepts Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mill-Max has announced additions to its organic fibre plug receptacle line, covering a wide range of lead sizes and offering early engagement/dual entry capability.

Read more...
High-speed data transmission connectors
Spectrum Concepts Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Fischer Connectors is expanding its platform capabilities to meet the most demanding connectivity requirements for high-speed data transfer using the USB 3.2 Gen 2 protocol up to 10 Gbit/s.

Read more...
IO-Link compatible fibre-optic sensor
Vepac Electronics Interconnection
The DFS71 is a digital fibre-optic sensor with configurable outputs: single output with remote input, redundant, complementary, and classic, which can all be configured as PNP (source), NPN (sink), or push/pull.

Read more...
High-performance connector
Interconnection
The CMM SMPM Series is the result of a collaboration between Nicomatic, a leader in connectors for harsh environments, and Radiall, an expert in RF coaxial connectors.

Read more...
Multi-channel SMPM cable assembly
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPM cable assemblies provide a choice of 26,5, 40 or 50 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.

Read more...
Cable assembly delivers PAM4 in dense designs
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec’s NovaRay cable assemblies combine performance and extreme density by using 40% less space than traditional arrays.

Read more...
M12 connectors with push-pull fast locking
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
Phoenix Contact’s push-pull fast-locking system, and the Push-Lock conductor connection, make assembly and installation effortless and reliable.

Read more...
Connectors for automotive zonal architectures
RS South Africa Interconnection
Rosenberger H-MTD connectors form the basis for reliable and efficient data transmission now and for future automotive zonal architectures.

Read more...
Enabling fast and efficient data centre interventions
Brady Corporation Interconnection
A need to identify all data centre cables with reliable labels that stay attached, and remain legible, was paramount for the project to succeed.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved