Powerful UVC disinfection
29 November 2024
Opto-Electronics
Bolb is setting new standards in ultraviolet disinfection with its UVC LED S3535-H. This emitter, which is distributed by LASER COMPONENTS, generates an output power of more than 150 mW per chip, providing the strongest germicidal effect currently available on the market. LEDs are supplied as space-saving SMD components and offer more than 70% of the original output even after 10 000 hours.
S3535-H emits at a peak wavelength of 265 nm. This is where the disinfecting effect is at its highest, as radiation of this wavelength is absorbed most strongly by the DNA molecules.
The design of the component guarantees maximum flexibility. The quartz lens allows it to withstand temperatures of up to 260°C when mounted using the reflow soldering process, without losing its 70° beam angle. During operation, the integrated Zener/TVS chip protects against electrostatic discharge guaranteeing reliable operation of the LED.
For more information visit www.lasercomponents.com
